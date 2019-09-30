WWE RAW Season Premiere: 6 last-minute predictions

Rey Mysterio is due to challenge for the Universal Championship

The September 30 episode of WWE RAW will emanate from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Four matches and two segments have been announced for the episode, which is being advertised as a “season premiere”, including a Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio.

Another title from the red brand will be on the line when Cedric Alexander challenges AJ Styles for the United States Championship, while Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will defend their RAW Tag Team titles against Heavy Machinery duo Otis & Tucker.

Elsewhere, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair have been confirmed as The Miz’s guests on a star-studded edition of Miz TV, Brock Lesnar will make an appearance ahead of his WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston, and Sasha Banks is set to go one-on-one with long-term rival Alexa Bliss.

In this article, let’s try to predict the outcome of every match and segment that has been announced so far.

#6 Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery (RAW Tag Team Championship)

In January 2019, it was widely reported that The Revival became so frustrated with their position in WWE, especially the way in which the RAW tag division had been booked, that they asked to be released from their contracts.

Eight months later, the titles have changed hands on six occasions, with The Revival, Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and Braun Strowman & Seth Rollins having reigns as the top tag team on the red brand during that time.

Now, despite the roster being full of established duos, the RAW Tag Team titles are held by another makeshift alliance – Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode – heading into the upcoming episode of RAW.

Their opponents, Heavy Machinery, come into the match after defeating The B-Team on the September 17 episode of SmackDown, but it feels like this is way too early in Ziggler & Roode’s reign for them to lose the titles.

Let’s predict a victory for Heavy Machinery via disqualification, setting up a rematch at Sunday’s Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

Prediction: Heavy Machinery win (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode retain)

