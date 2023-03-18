WWE RAW star says Jey Uso is like a brother to him backstage (Exclusive)

Jey Uso is one of WWE's longest-serving superstars. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion uses his vast experience to lend behind-the-scenes advice to others in the company, including Austin Theory.

Theory, 25, is among the youngest superstars on WWE's main roster. At WrestleMania 39, the United States Champion will face John Cena in the biggest match of his career so far.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Theory explained how Jey Uso has helped him in real life:

"Jey is somebody that if you look at his career, look how long Jey has been in the WWE, along with his brother [Jimmy Uso]. The Usos, man, they are workhorses, they are there Monday, they are there Friday. When it comes to the weekend, Saturday, Sunday, them dudes never go home, man. They bleed WWE." [7:32 – 7:53]

Theory permanently joined WWE's main roster in October 2021 after previously making appearances on RAW in 2020. Jey Uso, who joined WWE in 2009, has been there to support the young superstar every step of his main roster journey.

"Jey is somebody from the very beginning when I started on the main roster, even before I was featured on TV, I was doing dark matches, and he was watching and I would ask him and he would help me all the time," Theory continued. "And even to this day, he's like a brother, somebody that once I do a promo or I have a match, 'Hey, what do you think? You think I could have done something better here?' It's just that good of a relationship." [7:53 – 8:18]

In the video above, Theory also spoke about John Cena recently wearing a skirt and heels on a movie set.

Austin Theory and Jey Uso's WrestleMania 39 matches

WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Several matches have been announced for the two-night event, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley.

On March 6, John Cena initially declined Austin Theory's offer to face him at WrestleMania 39. After considering WWE fans' opinions, the Hollywood star changed his mind and agreed to go one-on-one with the United States Champion.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw @JohnCena puts @_Theory1 in his place before finally agreeing to take on United States Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All, #WrestleMania .@JohnCena puts @_Theory1 in his place before finally agreeing to take on United States Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All, #WrestleMania!#WWERaw https://t.co/vQXSWRA6v6

Jey Uso, meanwhile, is expected to team up with his brother Jimmy against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

