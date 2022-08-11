5 Storyline ideas for WWE RAW heading into Survivor Series 2022

WWE RAW is seemingly getting better under the direction of Triple H, and there are several opportunities to improve the red brand's programming further. If you ask Vince Russo what a promotion needs, he'll likely point to the importance of writers in creating a compelling show.

As the Attitude Era has demonstrated, even average matches become must-see spectacles when the characters and stories can connect with the masses.

'Papa Hunter' has made the product somewhat exciting again, but it still needs that extra boost to make it a TV show that turns casual fans into weekly viewers. On that note, let's dive into five potential RAW storyline ideas heading into Survivor Series 2022.

#5. DIY reunites on Monday Night RAW

DIY was one of the finest tag teams in NXT, consisting of veterans Johnny Gargano and Ciampa. However, Johnny Wrestling is currently no longer with WWE after choosing to let his contract expire last year. Meanwhile, The Blackheart has transitioned to the main roster and featured in some stellar matches recently.

If the former NXT Champion decides to return under Triple H's regime, many wrestling fans would love to see him reunite with his former teammate Ciampa. Considering the current state of WWE's tag team division, they can certainly use a credible team like DIY to bring eyeballs to the product.

What if Johnny Wrestling arrives on the main roster and tells Ciampa to ditch The Miz and reform DIY? "It's either The Miz or me," says the potentially returning Johnny Gargano.

WWE's tag team scene lacks depth and could use a fresh tandem to battle The Usos. Once the black-and-gold OGs get rid of The Miz, it's only logical that they'd be a top contender for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

However, Ciampa and Gargano will need to earn their opportunity. Meanwhile, The Bloodline members will do everything in their power to prevent the team from getting a title shot.

#4. Robert Roode returns to his Glorious roots

Many wrestling fans would agree that Robert Roode is at his best when playing the role of a villain. Roode is a born heel, and the peak of his singles career in WWE was as The Glorious One in NXT. Roode can revive this gimmick after blindsiding his long-time Dirty Dawgs partner, Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler is back on RAW alone, seemingly in a face role. What if The Showoff is trying to revert back to being a singles competitor, leaving his partner behind in the process?

Being abandoned by his friend could give Roode a moment of clarity, causing the former champion to realize that he doesn't need company to regain his former glory in professional wrestling.

#3. NWA invades Monday Night RAW

Dexter Lumis was surprisingly seen in the crowd on a recent episode of RAW. However, no one is pointing out that he's also Sam Shaw, a wrestler who main-evented an NWA pay-per-view two months ago.

During the early part of the Attitude Era, Jim Cornette led an NWA invasion against WWE. This angle didn't pay off in 1998, but maybe it could work with Billy Corgan as the boss of NWA. One of the franchise players of the promotion, Nick Aldis, could lead the charge as the centerpiece of the invading NWA stable on the road to Survivor Series.

Splitting up the company's two world titles and putting the WWE Championship on Aldis would add a lot of credibility to the group. There could be an NWA wrestler fighting for a WWE title in every available division. If done right, Team RAW vs. Team NWA in a Survivor Series Elimination Match would be worth watching.

The NWA stable can also recruit disaffected WWE Superstars and indoctrinate them into being a warrior for the invading faction. Trevor Murdoch, the NWA's top champion, can also take on a leading role in this stable, lashing out at fans who supposedly didn't believe in him as a WWE Superstar.

#2. Chris Masters returns to exact revenge on Bobby Lashley

On the road to WrestleMania 23, Bobby Lashley became the first wrestler to win the Masterlock Challenge. The All Mighty broke the Masterlock and then went on to defeat Umaga during the Battle of the Billionaires. Meanwhile, Masters was only featured in a battle royal dark match at that year's 'Mania.

It took over two years to officially break the Masterlock, and after it was broken, Masters' career continued to decline. However, The Masterpiece could soon return to Monday Night RAW and target the man seemingly responsible for his downfall in the Stamford-based promotion.

Lashley currently uses the same finisher with a different name, calling his version of the Full Nelson Submission hold "The Hurt Lock," which is also a call-back to the United States Champion's time with The Hurt Business.

Masters, who goes by the name "Chris Adonis" in NWA, can seek revenge against Lashley for breaking his hold and stealing his finisher. He can also blame The All Mighty for his WWE career going south in the Ruthless Aggression Era and ultimately pursue the latter's United States Championship.

#1 The Fiend returns to battle a familiar foe

Wrestling fans worldwide have recently been speculating about Bray Wyatt and his potential return to WWE. While nothing has been confirmed, it's fun to think up scenarios for what might happen if The Fiend comes back to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Considering that Wyatt will receive a monster pop from the WWE Universe upon his arrival, he should return as a demonic anti-hero. A prime target for Wyatt ought to be Seth Freakin' Rollins, who The Fiend defeated for the Universal Championship in the fall of 2019.

The Fiend can also form an oddball connection with the returning RK-Bro, making amends with The Viper and putting aside their rocky past. As a result of his feud with Orton, The Fiend was reborn, so he'll possibly return the favor by taking out The Legend Killer's latest enemy.

Edited by Pratik Singh