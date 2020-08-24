WWE SummerSlam 2020 is in the books and the official verdict, from fans and pundits alike, is that it was a pretty good show. WWE RAW after SummerSlam will be a whole different story because it's a whole new season of content, based on what transpired at SummerSlam 2020.

WWE RAW could have the following surprises and will need to have the following surprises because as Roman Reigns proved, the best twists happen when you don't see them coming. This philosophy from SummerSlam needs to continue to WWE RAW as well, and these surprises could really add a new flavor to the proceedings.

Payback 2020 is on the horizon and another synonym for Payback is retribution, so let us begin with that masked and elusive group in our list of surprises for WWE RAW.

#5 All the screens on WWE RAW go black as Retribution attacks Drew McIntyre

HERE WE GO AGAIN!



RETRIBUTION is here on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/souBwqHYxe — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020

WWE ThunderDome was a big success this week as many praised the fact that WWE actually took the effort to make it seem like there was a live audience present in the arena at SummerSlam, even though it was a compromise. WWE RAW will also have a live audience but could all the screens go black almost at once, to be replaced by Retribution?

Oh no. They are going to make him the leader of retribution — Mets RISPing (@xtreme_cent) August 23, 2020

Well, it could certainly be revealed that Keith Lee is a member of Retribution when he shows up on WWE RAW, as people online have been saying. But a likelier option is that Retribution, who chose not to show up at SummerSlam, instead chooses to show up at WWE RAW to take the fight to the WWE Champion, who is currently lacking a challenger.

Tommaso Ciampa could be a great leader for the group, and so would this man...