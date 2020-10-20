The current WWE roster features Superstars with a wide age span. In the modern era of wrestling entertainment, a veteran is as relevant as the younger crop of talent on the same show.

This can be attributed to the fact that WWE started to rely on their famous stars from the 1990s and the 2000s around the previous decade.

The current generation of WWE RAW features younger Superstars aged in their 20s to veterans who are in their 40s. There are a lot of stars in the 30-39 age range category, which is why the 30s criteria will be further divided into sub-categories in this list.

Free agents like Andrade (30) and Mickie James (41) who remained undrafted won't be included in this list, although both of them might reportedly end up on the Red brand once they return.

Here are the ages of every WWE Superstar on RAW after the 2020 Draft.

#5 WWE RAW Superstars in their 20s

Generally speaking, WWE talent in their 20s mostly get a push a few years down the road until they attain a certain level of maturity in the ring. But there are stars like Alexa Bliss who became top champions while being in the 20-29 age range.

Before the 2020 Draft, Dominik Mysterio was the youngest Superstar on WWE RAW. Now that Rey Mysterio's son is a part of the Blue brand, Humberto Carrillo is the youngest star on Monday Night RAW.

RETRIBUTION's Mace is the youngest member of his anti-WWE faction. He is only a couple of months older than The Fiend's demonic queen, Alexa Bliss.

Superstars like Angel Garza and Peyton Royce have a bright future ahead of them, and the former IIconics member is only a year younger than Garza.

Humberto Carrillo - 25 (Born: 20 October 1995)

Big Jordan/Jordan Omogbehin - 26 (Born: 1994)

Peyton Royce - 27 (Born: 10 November 1992)

Angel Garza - 28 (Born: 23 September 1992)

Alexa Bliss - 29 (Born: 9 August 1991)

9 August 1991) Mace - 29 (Born: 5 February 1991)