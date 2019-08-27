WWE RAW: Top 3 things WWE got correct on the August 26th episode

Rahul Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 371 // 27 Aug 2019, 23:01 IST

Braun Strowman was in the limelight on RAW

WWE has been delivering top-level episodes of RAW since rumors turned into reality, and Paul Heyman took charge of the Red Brand. Heyman has had a great influence over the product, a result of which RAW has gained pace in recent times.

On August 26th, WWE presented RAW live from the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana. The company hustled to deliver a strong show with eyes on its next special event, Clash of Champions.

The King of the Ring 2019 tournament was set to continue with Drew McIntyre v Ricochet and Baron Corbin v The Miz slated to be the two big matches of the episode. Both the heels had great chances to win the tournament, but only one of them could walk out of RAW still in the hunt for the crown as McIntyre was ousted by Ricochet while Corbin beat The Miz.

We got a new contender for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship as Braun Strowman challenged him for a title match at Clash of Champions while the alliance of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode came out victorious from the Tag Team Turmoil segment to set up a clash with Rollins and Strowman.

In brief, it was a noteworthy night of RAW and in this article, we look at the top three things WWE got correct on RAW.

#3 The King of the Ring tournament matches

Top heels Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin were pipped to advance in the King of the Ring tournament on Monday. However, As things unfolded, the Scottish Psychopath crashed out of the tournament.

Ricochet defeated McIntyre in a strong bout to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. While it was surprising to see McIntyre lose in the first round, the match didn't harm him much as he looks to have lost a lot of momentum recently while Ricochet, on the basis of his win, looks set to go all the way till the final.

On the other hand, Baron Corbin v The Miz turned out to be an ordinary affair. Yet, Corbin rightly won the match and should be a serious contender to win the tournament regardless of the criticism he might face. The King's crown fits his gimmick perfectly and would help him considerably as a top heel.

