Could three released stars be making their way back to WWE RAW? Many fans are speculating that it may end up happening following recent teases on television and social media. The source of the speculation comes from Nikki Cross.

Cross recently returned to her Twisted Sister persona, and she's had unique vignettes on both WWE RAW and social media, seemingly building up to something. She's been seen drawing using chalk, at one point drawing herself and three mystery figures.

Most recently, she had a new drawing that featured the date 10/12/16. That was the date of SAnitY's debut on NXT. The group was a staple of the brand featuring Cross, Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe. Many are under the belief that these seemingly random drawings are teases for the stable to return.

Returns certainly aren't out of the question, as many stars have come back to the company over the past several months during Triple H's regime. For fans who may be unfamiliar with the three stars, we've detailed who each one is and why their return may benefit the red brand if they were to show up.

Below are details on the three stars Triple H could bring back to WWE RAW.

#3. Alexander Wolfe could return to one of his former stables

Alexander Wolfe is a 36-year-old wrestler originally from Dresden, Germany. He first began wrestling as a 13-year-old and signed with WWE in 2015. While with the company, he was a regular for NXT, NXT UK, and even SmackDown for a brief period.

Wolfe is no stranger to being involved with stables in the company. His first major break within the promotion came alongside SAnitY. When the group had a less-than-ideal run on the main roster, he moved to NXT UK, where he was eventually a key member of Imperium alongside WALTER, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel. He was released by the company in 2021.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion is extremely talented. He's technically proficient, which is why he fit in so well with Imperium. He's also multifaceted enough to fit in with a group as over-the-top as SAnitY too. Wolfe would be a great addition to WWE RAW and would only further add to the high match quality of the show.

#2. Eric Young is reportedly making a return

Eric Young on NXT

Eric Young originally hails from Ontario, Canada. He began his wrestling career in 1998 and rose to fame in TNA (now IMPACT) Wrestling. He joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016, where he first competed on the black & gold brand. He spent a brief period of time on WWE RAW and SmackDown, but his most prominent run was with NXT.

The former TNA World Champion was the leader of SAnitY but ended up getting released in 2020 after the group disbanded. Thankfully, he's reportedly on his way back to the company. According to Fightful, the veteran superstar finished his commitments with IMPACT Wrestling a few weeks ago to return to the promotion.

If the stable is returning to WWE RAW, it only makes sense for the leader to return alongside it. While Nikki Cross has the most exposure out of everybody from the group, Young is a veteran who could help guide the stable moving forward.

He's also a fantastic worker in the ring who can help make those around him look like stars.

#1. Killian Dain could be a major beast on WWE RAW

Killian Dain is originally from Belfast, Ireland. He made his wrestling training in 2004 and worked for various independent wrestling promotions, including a stint with TNA Wrestling until he signed with WWE in 2016.

The Belfast Beast was the powerhouse of SAnitY and helped the group become a force to be reckoned with on NXT. After a disappointing run on the main roster, he returned to the black & gold brand, instantly making an impact.

Perhaps the most memorable part of his second run with NXT was his tag team with Drake Maverick. The two were an odd-ball pairing that shouldn't have worked in theory, but fans adored them. Unfortunately, Dain was released due to budget cuts in 2021.

Out of all of the three returning stars, Dain has the biggest chance of making a splash. The behemoth has an imposing look, which will likely be capitalized on if he returns to WWE RAW. He could be a menace in the stable, in the tag team division, or even as a singles star.

SAnitY's return to WWE RAW is far from confirmed, but if the speculation is to be believed, the group may finally have a chance at dominating the main roster the way they should have several years ago.

