WWE RAW: What every superstar dressed as for Halloween on tonight's episode

Last night's edition of WWE RAW celebrated Halloween in a huge way. Nearly 10,000 people were packed into the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, to witness the final episode of the red brand before the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The Halloween special of WWE RAW featured a huge brawl, some notable appearances, Seth Rollins in his classic look, a huge title change, and much more. Some of the superstars that worked the show last night brought out the spirit of Halloween by cosplaying as pop culture icons.

However, the same can’t be said about Matt Riddle, who dressed up as Elias’ younger brother Ezekiel for his Trick or Street Fight against Otis. The Original Bro picked up the win over the Tree Trunk following an RKO.

Speaking of Otis, the big man and his Alpha Academy mentor, Chad Gable, recreated Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley’s iconic Chippendales sketch from Saturday Night Live.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared during the show as well. The original Wrestling God cut a heel promo by berating all the “snowflakes and woke” citizens of Dallas before welcoming the Modern Day Wrestling God, Baron Corbin, to join him inside the ring.

Corbin said what JBL said was the truth, prompting an appearance from R-Truth himself. The former 24/7 Champion showed up as a cowboy, much to JBL's disdain. The segment ended with Truth getting destroyed with an End of Days.

Elias can’t figure out how Matt Riddle got hold of Ezekiel’s gear for WWE RAW

Byron Saxton caught up with Elias and Matt Riddle backstage following The Original Bro’s pumpkin-smashing win over Otis. Saxton asked The Drifter to share his thoughts on Riddle showing up in Ezekiel’s gear on RAW.

“Yeah if you wanna call it channeling that… he’s getting all zeked up man,” Elias said. “This is what he does. I’m still wondering, how did you get a hold of this (Ezekiel’s gear)? Last I saw my brother, he was in the hospital – and now you’re wearing his [gear]! How did you get this?”

What follows next might be one of the most epic replies Riddle has ever given on WWE RAW. The former United States Champion told Elias he didn’t need to form a verbal connection with Zeke to learn about the gear. Why? Because the two share a mental connection. Check out the hilarious exchange in the clip below.

WWE @WWE After @SuperKingofBros 's big win over @otiswwe in the Trick or Street Fight, @IAmEliasWWE is amazed as to how The Original Bro got Ezekiel's ring gear but is not quite ready to become a tag team with him. #WWERaw After @SuperKingofBros's big win over @otiswwe in the Trick or Street Fight, @IAmEliasWWE is amazed as to how The Original Bro got Ezekiel's ring gear but is not quite ready to become a tag team with him. #WWERaw https://t.co/rMfKUeYRDA

Will Riddle be able to walk with Elias in the days to come? We'll have to wait to find out!

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes