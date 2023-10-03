WWE to replace major title match at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing what we know so far

WWE Fastlane is slated to take place on October 7, 2023, with John Cena and LA Knight teaming up, Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship, and The Judgment Day putting their tag team titles on the line.

The Judgment Day had a rough weekend, with Dominik Mysterio losing his North American Championship to Trick Williams at No Mercy. This, seemingly, was the result of WWE disciplining him for his actions against a referee last week. Additionally, while not made public, it seems Finn Balor also suffered the same fate by being kept off television this week.

Rhea Ripley returned to RAW to set the group in place and was in no mood for excuses. She issued Dominik Mysterio an ultimatum – win back the title he lost on NXT this week or forget about being a part of The Judgment Day. To aggravate things, Damian Priest is not medically cleared to compete any time soon. There is no update on when and how the injury occurred.

If he cannot compete until Fastlane 2023, Gunther could be added to defend the Intercontinental Championship. He had an impressive match against Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of the latest episode of RAW. There were reports that the RAW main event was initially scheduled for the premium live event.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley's future title defense is also unclear. However, she did kick off RAW by brawling with Nia Jax, showcasing the fact that she has recovered from her injuries.

High stakes for Seth Rollins' title at WWE Fastlane 2023

Couple of months ago, The Visionary revealed he was working with a back injury which could disrupt his career any time. Shinsuke Nakamura brought it up ahead of their clash at Payback last month, and used this knowledge to his advantage.

The two will square off again at Fastlane, this time with an added stipulation - Last Man Standing. On RAW, Nakamura knocked out the champion and mocked him by counting up to ten and saying that Seth Rollins would not be able to overcome his attacks. The former WWE Champion has stated that he has a lot to prove to the wrestling world and his family.

Expand Tweet

His wife, Becky Lynch, was set to face Tegan Nox for a title match on RAW, but an unfortunate injury at NXT No Mercy this past weekend will keep her out of action for a while.

Do you think The Judgment Day will continue to dominate at the Premium Live Event? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.