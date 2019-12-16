WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Championship matches that could take place

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 Dec 2019, 12:17 IST

The Rumble could be a fantastic show.

With the final pay-per-view for 2019 done and dusted, we are ready to move into the new year, and decade, with fresh optimism as the Royal Rumble season approaches.

At TLC, a grand total of zero singles titles were defended while, bizarrely, every Tag Team Championship was on the line. This was a surprising turn of events for a company that has neglected tag team wrestling for a while now. However, it seems like the top championships will not stay intact for another month.

It is likely that every major world championship, male and female, will be defended at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. So, with the events of TLC fresh in the mind, here are five title matches that could possibly happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2020.

#5 Bayley vs Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women's Championship)

A decent placeholder title match

This match seemed likely to take place at TLC, but WWE decided that there was not enough build-up to warrant a Bayley vs Lacey Evans match on the show. Strange, really. But it looks like the feud will drag on for another month and a half. Evans has had a couple of run-ins with Sasha Banks in particular, who she may likely defeat to earn a title match.

The Sassy Southern Belle is the lead babyface in the SmackDown women's division by default, as the likes of Dana Brooke and Carmella do not share the same demeanor and aura that she possesses. This is a testament to the success of the former NXT Superstar, who debuted on the main roster at the start of the year.

Bayley and Evans will probably have a decent match on the undercard of the pay-per-view, one that will serve as a gateway towards the eventual feud that WWE might be building for WrestleMania - between Bayley and Banks.

