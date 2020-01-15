WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Superstars who could eliminate Roman Reigns

Who will eliminate Roman Reigns from the men's Royal Rumble match?

Roman Reigns has been a crucial component of the Royal Rumble since his early days as a member of The Shield. The Big Dog's most recent involvement in the match was in 2018 where he was the last man eliminated. In 2014, Reigns broke the record of most eliminations in a Rumble match at that time when he eliminated 12 men.

He went on to win the 2015 Rumble match (with assistance from The Rock), defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the 2016 30-man match. In 2017, he challenged Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship before entering the Rumble match as the 30th entrant in the same night. The Big Dog came close to winning the 2018 Men's Rumble match but was eliminated by the eventual winner, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Reigns, unfortunately, missed last year's event due to his battle with leukemia. However, there's no denying that the Royal Rumble PPV and the match itself is where the former WWE Champion thrives and he is a hot favourite heading into this year's match.

If Reigns gets tossed over the top rope, it won't be by any random person. So, let's take a look at the five Superstars who can carry on this task.

#5 King Corbin

King Corbin has defeated Reigns before

This choice is a bit obvious and also the most probable one as well. King Corbin and Reigns have been feuding for a while now and they're even scheduled to face each other once again in a singles match at the Royal Rumble PPV.

WWE is very high on the 2019 King of the Ring winner. The former even holds pinfall victories over Reigns, so it wouldn't be surprising if he tosses The Big Dog over the top rope. And, a little assistance from Dolph Ziggler and/or Robert Roode would allow him to easily do so.

This could end their feud for good or continue it until WrestleMania 36 where Reigns could finally pick up a victory over the self-proclaimed king of WWE.

