WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 things that must happen at the PPV - Hall of Famer returns, Popular RAW Superstar wins

Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020

The Rumble will be exciting!

The Royal Rumble is just a few days away and will take place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It is bound to be a wild night, as pretty much every Rumble pay-per-view ever has been.

The card for this year's show seems pretty interesting, if a little less stacked from last year's bumper edition which featured the likes of Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs Ronda Rousey among others.

That does not mean that Sunday's show will be a bust. There are more than enough things to make Royal Rumble 2020 a memorable show. WWE will need to ensure that things remain on the right path.

From time to time, the company has made some baffling decisions at the Rumble which somewhat ruined the event and the match. Luckily, there is nothing that could realistically ruin the Rumble this year.

But there are a few moments that need to take place for this year's Royal Rumble to be a success. Whether it is to improve the quality of the show, cohesively tell a good story, or simply pop the WWE Universe, here are five things that should happen at Royal Rumble 2020.

#5 Reigns and Corbin fight all over the stadium

The only way this match would work.

At the end of last week's edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns mentioned how he would love to whoop King Corbin all over the Minute Maid Park, which is a baseball stadium. He ended up declaring that their match would be Falls Count Anywhere.

This certainly provides WWE with the opportunity to do something cool. The only way for Reigns vs Corbin to feel interesting at this stage would be for them to brawl all over the stadium. These two should be at each other's throats around the backstage area.

Reigns and Corbin could do battle in the dugout as well. There is bound to be some interference from The Usos, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode but the majority of this match, and possibly the finish as well, should happen away from the ring. It could provide a cool visual.

