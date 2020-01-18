WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

Roman Reigns

It's that time of the year again, as the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is around the corner. With the Royal Rumble officially kickstarting the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania, things are about to heat up in the WWE Universe.

There are already quite a few predictions out there and with more matches being announced regularly, this Royal Rumble is looking particularly interesting.

The WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to enter the Royal Rumble match in the number 1 position in what was considered as an open challenge to the rest of the competitors of the Rumble.

The Universal Championship will also be defended by The Fiend in a battle against Daniel Bryan in what might be his biggest challenge to date. With these and several other matches on the card for the pay-per-view, let's take a look at the event and all the predictions.

Where will WWE Royal Rumble 2020 be held?

WWE's 33rd annual Royal Rumble event will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA.

Royal Rumble 2020 Location:

Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas, USA.

What date is Royal Rumble 2020?

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 takes place on 26th January 2020. Depending on your location and time zone, the date may differ.

Royal Rumble 2020 Date:

26th January 2020 (United States)

26th January 2020 (Pacific Time)

27th January 2020 (UK Time)

27th January 2020 (India)

27th January 2020 (Australia)

Royal Rumble 2020 Start Time

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 start time is scheduled to start at 7 PM EST. Usually, for any of the big four pay-per-views, there are two hours Kick-Off Shows, so expect the Kick-Off Show for Royal Rumble to start at 5 PM EST. If you are in any other location, this is when you can expect Royal Rumble 2020 to start.

Royal Rumble 2020 Start Time (Main Card):

7 PM EST (USA)

4 PM PST (Pacific Time)

12 AM UK Time (United Kingdom)

5:30 AM IST (Indian Time)

11 AM ACT (Australia)

Royal Rumble 2020 Start Time (Kick-Off Show):

5 PM EST (USA)

2 PM PST (Pacific Time)

10 PM UK Time (United Kingdom)

3:30 AM IST (Indian Time)

9 AM ACT (Australia)

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Predictions and Match Card

The following are the matches announced for Royal Rumble 2020 so far. More matches may be announced in the coming week.

#1 Men's Royal Rumble Match: 30-man over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble

WWE Men's Royal Rumble

The Men's Royal Rumble Match is set to feature wrestlers from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, with Superstars from each Brand competing for a shot at a World Championship of their choice at WrestleMania.

With the wide array of Superstars all set to compete, while it is difficult to ascertain one Superstar who will certainly win, at this time, it is safe to say that Roman Reigns is considered to be a favorite having spent so long away from any title picture.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

#2 Women's Royal Rumble: 30-woman over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble

Women's Royal Rumble

The third-ever Women's Royal Rumble is looking extremely promising with Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT all participating as well as possibly a few surprise returns by legends.

There is one woman whose name has been mentioned again and again this time as a possible winner. Shayna Baszler has done as much as she could have in NXT and now winning the Royal Rumble would be the perfect way for her to make her way into the main roster. There is a possibility that Ronda Rousey may return to win it as well, but for now, the chances are slim.

Prediction: Shayna Baszler

#3 Roman Reigns vs King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

Roman Reigns and King Corbin have been facing each other for quite some time now. The newly-crowned King has even been able to pick up a win over 'The Big Dog' and has utilized the numbers advantage provided by Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and the Revival to his advantage at every turn.

Now, Reigns has The Usos in his corner. With the reunited Bloodline, Reigns suddenly has the ability to change things up this weekend.

Having won the right to choose the Falls Count Anywhere Match, it seems unlikely that Roman Reigns would win both the Falls Count Anywhere Match and the Royal Rumble on the same night. With that in mind, King Corbin could win this one.

Prediction: King Corbin

#4 Universal Championship Strap Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan

The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan has faced Bray Wyatt before, and on that occasion, he did not come out well. Having gone through quite the dramatic change now, this Daniel Bryan has the WWE Universe firmly behind him and on this episode of SmackDown, he showcased that he has Bray Wyatt's number.

Now in a Strap match, he is hoping that he will be able to keep Wyatt in one place and pick up a win. However, The Fiend is not just another wrestler and for that reason, it seems unlikely that he will lose at the Royal Rumble 2020.

Prediction: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

#5 WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Asuka

Becky Lynch vs Asuka

Over the last year-and-a-half, Becky Lynch has become the top name in the world of women's wrestling. Now, she is facing the one opponent that she has never really been able to defeat, and that's Asuka.

With that in mind, Asuka will be looking to repeat her result from last year where she was able to defeat Becky Lynch at WWE Royal Rumble.

Prediction: Becky Lynch

#6 WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Lacey Evans

Bayley vs Lacey Evans

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been dominant with the help of Sasha Banks for quite some time. Lacey Evans has become a true challenger to Bayley, something that was made even more evident when she was able to defeat Bayley in a one-on-one match on SmackDown.

Prediction: Bayley

#7 Shorty G vs Sheamus

Shorty G vs Sheamus

After a long time away from WWE, Sheamus has finally returned. Unfortunately for Shorty G, the moment Sheamus returned he decided to target him. Now the two have been brawling for a while.

With that in mind, this match will decide the future of Sheamus as if he loses the moment he returns, it won't work well for him.

Prediction: Sheamus

More matches will be added as we approach the Royal Rumble 2020 pay-per-view.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2020 in the US & UK?

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 can be watched live in the US and UK on the WWE Network. The Royal Rumble event can also be watched by contacting your local cable network and buying the pay-per-view.

In the United Kingdom, Royal Rumble 2020 can be watched on BT Sport Box Office.

The Royal Rumble 2020 Kick-Off Show can be watched live on the WWE YouTube Channel and the WWE Network.

How, when and where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2020 in India?

WWE Royal Rumble can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 27th January. The Kick-Off show can also be seen from 3:30 AM.