WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Predictions: Final four in the men's Rumble match

Matthew Serocki Published Jan 17, 2020

Some of the competitors have already been announced.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events on the wrestling calendar. It sets the tone for the first half of the year and gives us a glimpse of at least one big match that will be taking place at that year's WrestleMania.

Men like John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were always favorites to win any Rumble match they took part in. Even if they didn't win in a given year, they often made it to the final four. Brock Lesnar will start this year's match as the first participant. He and Paul Heyman didn't feel that there was any worthy competition on RAW to challenge him alone, so The Beast Incarnate decided to face any and all challengers.

Last year's final four included winner Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Andrade. In 2018, the field included John Cena, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns and winner Shinsuke Nakamura. As we can see from both sets of performers, there was not any repetition. That might change this year because Reigns didn't participate in last year's match due to taking time off to deal with Leukemia.

A lot of participants have already been announced for the show including Reigns, Lesnar, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Erick Rowan. That's just a portion of the men who'll be vying for a chance at a title in April. So who will comprise the final four of this year's Royal Rumble? Here are my four predictions.

#4 King Corbin

King Corbin

One of the main things that a Rumble final four needs is a villain to root against. King Corbin is the best at getting heat from the crowd and is already positioned as one of the top heels on SmackDown. He's still embroiled in a feud with Roman Reigns and that will likely spill over into the Rumble match.

Lesnar was one of the other names I was considering, but since he's entering first, I don't see him lasting until the end. They can set up his potential 'Mania match at any time during the match and should focus on the rest of the men.

His involvement in the contest is him knocking the rest of the roster and if he lasted until the end, it would somewhat justify his claim of no one being a worthy challenger.

I don't see Corbin winning due to heel Champs currently ruling over both RAW and SmackDown. But he's crafted a lot of momentum since the WWE Draft in October. He'll sneak his way until the end and get some cheap eliminations. I think he also lasts until the last four men so that whomever wins can throw Corbin over the top rope last and get cheered. It might be his current rival.

