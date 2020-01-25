WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Ranking all 27 announced entrant's chances of winning the men's Rumble match

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

25 Jan 2020, 22:28 IST SHARE

The field is almost set.

As of the end of Friday Night SmackDown, a total of 27 Superstars have officially been announced for the men's Royal Rumble Match. Every single one of them would ideally have the motive to win the match and go on to headline WrestleMania.

However, not everybody is capable of winning the Royal Rumble and every year, only a few candidates could realistically stand tall at the end of the match. A lot of Superstars make up the Rumble field, hoping to go on an impressive run or maybe eliminate a couple of people.

Some of them might have an outside to substantial chance of winning, while others are solely there to fill the numbers. Let us take a look at how many of this year's Rumble roster has a chance of winning, along with the usual suspects.

Here is every announced participant in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match, categorised based on their chances of winning.

#27 to 22 (No chance)

Filling spots

#27 Tucker

The only reason he is in this year's Royal Rumble match is because of his more interesting tag team partner. Tucker could realistically be the first one eliminated.

#26 Dolph Ziggler

As King Corbin's lackey, his primary job in the Royal Rumble will be to make the heavy-hitters look good. Ziggler will also definitely be involved in the Falls Count Anywhere match between Corbin and Roman Reigns.

#25 Elias

Ever since returning to SmackDown, he has been portrayed less as a viable competitor and more as a joke. Expect some guitar-related shenanigans to lead to Elias's downfall in this match.

#24 R-Truth

He could regain the 24/7 Championship before entering the Rumble, so expect Truth to be too tied up in escaping to try and win the Royal Rumble. Also, Paul Heyman is not a part of the match.

Advertisement

#23 Otis

During a slightly lacklustre period for SmackDown on FOX, he has been one of the brightest lights. Otis could go on a mini-tear, to impress Mandy Rose.

#22 The Miz

He is on the verge of a complete heel turn and a feud for the Tag Team titles alongside John Morrison, so Miz is pretty busy already. He also got humbled when he faced Bray Wyatt, not 'The Fiend', at TLC.

1 / 7 NEXT