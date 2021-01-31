WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Preview: Former Champion returns, Controversial finish, Massive betrayal? 

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is all set to take place tonight live from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Arguably one of the most anticipated nights of the year for any wrestling fan, this would be the first time that Royal Rumble would take place without live fans in attendance.

WWE has announced six matches for the card, including two Royal Rumble matches, one for the men and the other for the women. There are no clear favorites for each of those matches and with a lot of spots yet to be announced, fans are in for at least a few surprises, if not more.

So, to get you ready for the pay-per-view, here is the preview of WWE Royal Rumble 2021 with everything you need to know before the show. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for tonight. Who's winning?

#6 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match at Royal Rumble

The Universal Championship will be on the line in a Last Man Standing match at Royal Rumble tonight as Roman Reigns will defend his title against Kevin Owens. Initially, Reigns was supposed to take on Adam Pearce at the pay-per-view, however, the entire 'card is subject to change' plan worked well for Pearce, and he made KO the opponent of Reigns.

Roman Reigns has already defeated Kevin Owens more than once recently, even though with the help of Jey Uso. Truth be told, Reigns once again heads into this match as the favorite to be the Last Man Standing and retain his Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

However, the match is sure to be a great one and could see interference from the likes of Jey Uso, or even Apollo Crews, who recently teased an alliance with The Tribal Chief. Another possible interference could be from Jimmy Uso, who could either come back and join hands with Roman Reigns or betray him and help Kevin Owens.