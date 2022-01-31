WWE Royal Rumble 2022 - Star ratings for every match

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 had lofty expectations heading in based on an awesome pay-per-view lineup.

The Premium Live Event had plenty of noteworthy moments.

From the high stakes Universal Championship opener to Brock Lesnar losing the WWE Championship and then winning the men's Rumble match, there were many headlines coming out of the show.

The in-ring quality was consistently solid throughout the night, but the booking hindered things at times.

The roster of WWE stepped up and tried their best to deliver an entertaining night.

There was plenty of variety for the fans with a story-based Universal Championship Match, surprises in the women's Rumble match, a shocking finish from Lesnar vs. Lashley, and the memorable winner of the Men's Rumble.

In this article, let's take a look at the star ratings for every match at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship - WWE Royal Rumble 2022

From the onset, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship was an excellent way to kick off the show.

Rollins received a huge pop for his throwback Shield entrance in full gear through the crowd. The Visionary was in top form, clearly with a mental edge in this encounter.

Rollins powerbombed Reigns through the commentary table at ringside and almost got the victory with the Stomp. The latter and the Pedigree reversal of the spear were the closest nearfalls for the challenger.

Roman came close to a win with the spear for a nearfall. He then hit another, which Rollins responded to with a Shield fist pump and laughter.

The chemistry on display was tremendous. The in-ring work was top-notch, while the psychology was stellar. The finish worked for the story being told of Seth getting into Roman's head.

Reigns locked in the guillotine choke and made Rollins pass out, but the referee inadvertently placed Rollins' hand on the ropes.

The Tribal Chief didn't accept this and wouldn't release the hold, leading to the disqualification ending.

The post-match made things more acceptable with Roman calling back to the Shield breakup by battering Seth with a steel chair. Overall, this was a great match that may have been marred a bit by the finish.

Star rating: ***3/4

