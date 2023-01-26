WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is not the only exciting event that got wrestling fans buzzing this month, but the return of Vince McMahon after retiring last year has made headlines as well. With the Premium Live Event nearing, fans should expect that anything can happen.

The 77-year-old announced his retirement from WWE in July 2022 after investigations regarding his alleged sexual misconduct arose. Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, then became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was named Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative.

The first week of January then saw Mr. McMahon return to WWE's Board, Stephanie leaving her position, and Nick Khan being named as the sole CEO, while The Game's position remained the same. It's been weeks since the former CEO's return, yet fans still haven't seen him on TV. From the looks of it, it might remain that way.

Xero News has hinted in the past that McMahon might appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later stated that there are no indications regarding this.

Nick Khan was also asked if Vince McMahon would return as an on-screen character, but the WWE CEO answered that might not be the case. Khan added that it might change in a few months, but not now.

"Not at this moment," Nick Khan said. "No, is the answer to that question. Could it change in a few months? Sure, it could change. But that would be Paul [Levesque] and Vince being on the same page about it. I don't see it right now."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #VinceMcMahon Although Vince McMahon does not have creative control yet, the suggestions are reportedly being provided. Although Vince McMahon does not have creative control yet, the suggestions are reportedly being provided.#WWE #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/wqMDCevoFL

For now, it looks like the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 prediction regarding Vince McMahon returning on-screen might not materialize. However, that status might change for future events, especially if it's something Triple H has also agreed to.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 predictions: Top female superstar is eyeing an entrant to the men's rumble match

Aside from the winners, another prediction fans always make is the possible entrants during the rumble matches. Interestingly, it looks like a certain female superstar is eyeing a historic event for WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley expressed her desire to enter the men's rumble match. The Judgment Day member even praised Beth Phoenix's performance during the 2010 event, where the Hall of Famer eliminated The Great Khali.

"I mean, yeah, I would love to enter the Men's Royal Rumble. I would love to; it'll be a lot of fun. It's a history-making thing, especially having someone like Beth Phoenix, whom I looked up to as a kid. I loved her; I related to her body-wise. So just trying to fill the shoes of someone like Beth Phoenix and help this women's evolution; I think I would love to step into the Men's Royal Rumble; I think it'll be a lot of fun,"

Although Vince McMahon's appearance for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 might be far from happening, it looks like the Stamford-based promotion is still planning for big surprises.

Check out 36 fascinating facts about the Royal Rumble you might not know about:

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes