Every January, the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event marks the beginning of WWE's road to WrestleMania. The marquee battle royal show itself planting seeds for matches that will take place on the grandest stage of them all a few months later.

At this year's event, fans saw top matches like Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal title, as well as Bianca Belair against Liv Morgan with the RAW Women's title on the line.

While the next Royal Rumble does not take place until January 27th, we here at Sportskeeda are going to predict the card for the first Premium Live Event of 2024.

#4 - The Ring General goes for world domination

For 461 days and counting, Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion, becoming the longest-reigning holder of the belt. Whilst he has brought back prestige to the title, many fans feel that he is ready for the main event scene.

With that in mind, a match that many fans feel is an inevitability rather than a fantasy is a match between Gunther and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Whether it be at the Royal Rumble or somewhere else, this contest could firmly cement the Austrian's spot as the number one heel in wrestling.

Speaking to WQAD News 8 in December last year, Seth Rollins praised Gunther, stating that he would like to face him at some point down the line:

"There's a guy on our SmackDown roster that I really like. His name is Gunther. He's the Intercontinental Champion and he's fantastic. He and I have had a few run-ins, but this incarnation of him, and this one of me, I think, would be pretty fun," said Seth Rollins. (15:50-16:15) (H/T Sportskeeda)

#3 - Roman Reigns' Bloodline comes crumbling down

Expand Tweet

Despite having held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for more than 1100 days, Roman Reigns has arguably never been weaker. With Jimmy and Jey Uso no longer by his side, the Tribal Chief's only remaining physical aid is his cousin, Solo Sikoa.

Although Sikoa has proven to be a loyal follower of Reigns, there will surely come a time when Solo feels enough is enough and leaves The Head of The Table.

During a recent interview with WWE's YouTube channel, The Usos called upon their younger brother to leave Roman like they have:

"Solo, why wouldn't you wanna align yourself with the top? The Champ [Roman Reigns], the best of the best, that's what he's doing. He's under that learning tree. Man of very few words. He'll smarten up. He's gonna smarten up, just like we left his ass, Solo's gonna get smart too and leave his ass too. 'Cause that's what Roman's been doing lately, mistreating us, man, to stay on top." (From 1:35 to 2:00) (H/T Sportskeeda)

If Solo Sikoa does indeed leave Roman Reigns, then an Undisputed WWE Universal title match at the Royal Rumble seems like a logical location for them to have their first-ever encounter with one another.

#2 - Chad Gable's WWE singles journey continues

Expand Tweet

In the past few weeks, WWE fans have witnessed the emergence of Chad Gable as a top singles star, with his Intercontinental title matches against Gunther stealing the show.

With Gunther expected to move into the world title picture in 2024, the logical person to end his historic reign is the former Olympic wrestler, given how close he has already come to winning it.

Following his victory against Gunther, Chad Gable can then go on a lengthy reign with the Intercontinental Championship.

One star that fans would love to see Gable suplex all over the ring at the Royal Rumble would be none other than arguably the most hated performer in the business today, Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

#1 - IYO SKY faces an old friend

At SummerSlam last month, IYO SKY reached the top of the WWE mountain as she cashed in her Money In The Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Since signing for the company in 2017, the veteran has proven that she is able to resonate with the fans both athletically and vocally despite English not being her first language.

Another performer from Japan who is rumored to be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment is the former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane. It is reported that her reasoning for wanting to come back is partly due to the success of SKY as well as the current leadership of Triple H, whom she worked with closely in NXT.

If Sane does return, then a match between the Japanese stars at the Royal Rumble could produce a contest that may go on to become one of WWE's best matches of the year.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here