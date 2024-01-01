WWE Rumor Review 2023: Veteran secretly re-signed by Triple H, 20-time champ's return date, legend leaving for AEW

Welcome to the WWE Rumor Review, where we look back at rumors from the past few months and determine whether they came true. Several big names were in the news at various points in 2023, with some tipped to return and the others' futures in doubt.

A few came true, while a couple of them did not. So, let's get into the review and see which rumors turned out to be accurate.

#5. Carlito re-signed by WWE

Carlito made a surprise appearance at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, with fans calling for him to return to WWE full-time. A few months later, rumors surfaced that the former United States Champion had signed with the company and was awaiting the creative green light.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer was among those who reported the deal despite Carlito's extended absence from television. Following months of speculation, he finally returned at Fastlane in October and is now a member of the LWO.

#4. Edge leaving for AEW

Edge celebrated the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut in August 2023, facing Sheamus on the grand occasion. The two had an epic match on SmackDown, which proved to be the final one of The Rated-R Superstar's contract.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Edge was expected to leave WWE and sign with All Elite Wrestling. That's precisely what he did. So, Adam Copeland debuted in AEW at the WrestleDream pay-per-view in October and has since won the TNT Championship, albeit for a few minutes.

#3. Rumor on Uncle Howdy's status

Bray Wyatt's untimely death rocked the professional wrestling world to its core. This was the first time since 2007 that a WWE Superstar on the roster had passed away. Wyatt was in the middle of a storyline with Uncle Howdy before he was taken off television for medical reasons.

Following the tragic events of August 2023, rumors emerged on the status of Uncle Howdy, played by Bo Dallas, Bray's real-life brother. A report from Ringside News indicated Triple H was open to bringing the character back to WWE television, even taking suggestions.

However, that hasn't happened. Uncle Howdy hasn't been seen or referenced since the road to WrestleMania 39. It seems unlikely Dallas will ever return with the jacket and mask.

#2. Randy Orton's WWE return date

Throughout 2023, fans have been speculating over the return of Randy Orton. The Viper was out of action due to a back injury, and various rumors linked him to a comeback at various premium live events.

The most prominent one came from Fightful Select, as it was reported that Orton was targeting Survivor Series as the place for his return. That is precisely what happened. The 14-time world champion returned as the final member of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team and helped them defeat The Judgment Day.

#1. What the rumor mill was saying about CM Punk before Survivor Series

Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series was quite the moment, but it was topped by CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar wowed the Chicago crowd as WWE ended Survivor Series with one of the greatest returns ever. But what were the rumors heading into the show?

While several teases were made on WWE programming following the termination of his AEW contract in September, the company seemingly denied any progressive talks with Punk. It was allegedly called a "dead deal" at the end of October. It certainly wasn't, in the end.

A report from Fightful Select right before Survivor Series stated that top talents in the locker room were told that CM Punk would not be returning. While that may or may not be true, all the participants in the men's WarGames match were allegedly told about the return.

So, it turns out several rumors about the former AEW star's return turned out to be untrue. This truly was the best-kept secret in the business in recent history.

