WWE Rumor Review: Former Universal Champion's WrestleMania status, Brock Lesnar's future, babyface turn after over 3 years

With it being WrestleMania week, we are looking at a few more rumors about The Show of Shows from last year. This includes potential match additions, Hall of Fame inductions, and a major babyface turn.

There was also a rumor about the future of WrestleMania as a whole, so let's get into the review.

#5 Rumor on Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest happening at WrestleMania 38

The two should've faced off at WrestleMania

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to win the United States Championship on RAW during the Road to WrestleMania 38, following which The Archer of Infamy turned heel. This seemed to set up a match between the two at The Show of Shows.

Despite both men being added to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before 'Mania, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Balor and Priest were "scheduled" to have a match that weekend. The United States Championship wasn't defended at WrestleMania 38.

Damian Priest only showed up to align with Edge and begin The Judgment Day, while Finn Balor wouldn't appear at all. There were better days ahead for the former Universal Champion.

#4 WWE honoring Shad Gaspard at the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featured five inductees, with one of them rumored to be the late Shad Gaspard. Wrestling Insider reported that the company was set to honor the heroic former superstar at the ceremony, which is precisely what happened.

Shad was posthumously given the Warrior Award last year. The former Cryme Tyme member sacrificed his life in May 2020 to save his son after a strong rip current in Venice Beach, California, swept them away. His wife and son accepted the award in a genuinely emotional moment.

#3 Rumored confirmation on Bobby Lashley turning babyface ahead of WrestleMania 38

Bobby Lashley returned from his shoulder injury on the RAW before WrestleMania 38, where he began a feud with Omos. Following this, PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported that The All Mighty was moved to the babyface section of the RAW roster.

That is indeed what happened, as Lashley was fully established as a hero after defeating The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania 38, with MVP betraying him the following night. WWE had turned him face for the first time since October 2018.

#2 Brock Lesnar's rumored WWE future following WrestleMania 38

Brock didn't leave

There was much speculation about Brock Lesnar's WWE future after WrestleMania 38. The Beast Incarnate was expected to lose against Roman Reigns, with no indication if he was sticking around.

That was until Dave Meltzer mentioned in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar was booked for WrestleMania Backlash in May and Money in the Bank in July. He appeared on neither, rendering the rumor untrue.

Brock Lesnar obviously stuck around in WWE, facing Roman Reigns one more time at SummerSlam 2022 before feuding with Bobby Lashley. He is now in a program with Omos for WrestleMania 39, with fresh speculation about his future after the event.

#1 WrestleMania permanently becoming a two-night event

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event

WWE has been holding WrestleMania on two nights every year since 2020. While it was initially enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company kept the format. According to Dave Meltzer, WrestleMania 38 was a test to see if the formula worked without any restrictions due to the pandemic.

He then mentioned WWE was leaning towards keeping The Show of Shows a two-day event. That is precisely what happened, with 'Mania 38 earning rave reviews thanks to it.

WrestleMania 39 is also expected to be a huge success, while next year's event is taking place on April 6 and 7, 2024. It is safe to say that two-night 'Manias are here to stay.

