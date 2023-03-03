WWE Rumor Review: Legend's RAW return scrapped, top star missing WrestleMania, surprising match for Pat McAfee 

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review, where we look back at a few big rumors from a year ago and determine whether they came true.

The rumor mill kept on flowing on the Road to WrestleMania 38, with several stories based on The Show of Shows. There was talk of a few big stars missing the event, while one was set to return to the ring a decade after he last wrestled.

Did that come true? Let's find out as we get this review started!

#5 Scrapped plans for Kurt Angle's rumored return

His return in early 2022 was scrapped

The feud between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy on RAW at the start of 2022 was pretty entertaining. However, it could have been even more so, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. He reported that Kurt Angle was scheduled to be involved in the rivalry before plans changed.

This was confirmed by the WWE Hall of Famer himself, who said he was going to referee a RAW Tag Team Championship match between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro at Elimination Chamber. The two teams didn't face each other in Saudi Arabia, with their feud lasting all the way to WrestleMania 38.

#4 WWE canceling 205 Live

205 Live was the home of WWE's revived cruiserweight division, debuting in 2016. However, once the Cruiserweight Championship was discontinued, there wasn't any point in the show going on.

PWInsider reported in mid-February 2022 that 205 Live had ended, with the company beginning production on a new NXT show called NXT: Level Up. That is precisely what happened.

#3 John Cena's WrestleMania 38 status

John Cena barely misses WrestleMania

Every year, as WrestleMania approaches, WWE fans speculate which part-time superstars will return at The Show of Shows. Last year was no different, as John Cena was one of the most prominent names in people's mouths.

However, Ringside News reported that while he was discussed, the 16-time world champion was never a real possibility to appear at WrestleMania 38. This rumor was correct, as Cena didn't show up on either night of 'Mania in 2022.

#2 Rumor about Bobby Lashley missing WrestleMania

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE



He has been hurt since his match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, which is why he never competed after that.



#WWEChamber

Bobby Lashley won't remember his second WWE Championship reign too fondly, as he was seemingly injured for all of it. Following his "title defense" inside the Elimination Chamber, former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide claimed on The Ringer Wrestling Show that The All Mighty was suffering from a shoulder injury.

He further claimed Lashley needed surgery and would be out for up to four months, meaning he'd miss WrestleMania 38. While he was indeed injured, the rest of the rumor ended up being false.

Bobby Lashley returned on the RAW before 'Mania and defeated Omos at the event. Being presented with the option, he opted not to have surgery.

#1 Outrageous plans for Vince McMahon's in-ring return

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC

The wrestling world was in disbelief following rumors that Vince McMahon would return to the ring at WrestleMania 38. According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, the Executive Chairman of WWE was set to have a match against Pat McAfee at The Show of Shows.

While the report was initially laughed at, it surprisingly came true on night two of WrestleMania. Following McAfee's win over Austin Theory, Vince McMahon challenged him to an impromptu bout. He defeated the former NFL star in a few minutes before taking a Stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

