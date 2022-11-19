WWE Rumor Review: The Rock at Survivor Series, former Universal Champion possibly on his way out, released star's new career

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Review. This time, we will look at some big rumors from the end of November 2021 and determine their accuracy nearly a year later.

The aftermath of Survivor Series saw much talk of The Rock's non-involvement at the event, while another WWE Superstar also missed it. Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre were also among the rumors, while a released star seemingly landed a movie role.

So, without further ado, let's get into the Rumor Review and see what turned out to be accurate and what did not.

#5. Why The Rock did not appear at Survivor Series 2021

BlueJayBry @ToadieLittle

Impact

Superbowl

Survivor Series 2021 The Rock shows up forImpactSuperbowlSurvivor Series 2021 The Rock shows up forImpact ✔️Superbowl ✔️Survivor Series 2021❌ https://t.co/PYdPwUzG2y

Expectations were high for The Rock to return at Survivor Series 2021, especially as WWE decided to focus the show around the 25th anniversary of The Great One's debut. However, he did not appear at the event, leaving a sour taste in the fans' mouths.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Rock was out of the country filming a movie. While he was indeed out of the country for filming, it was for the second season of his sitcom Young Rock. So, Meltzer's rumor did have some truth to it, which explained the Hollywood star's absence at Survivor Series.

#4. Karrion Kross rumored to be part of a movie

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Karrion/Killer Kross has landed a lead role in an action movie that begins filming in 2022. Karrion/Killer Kross has landed a lead role in an action movie that begins filming in 2022. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/4OfKzRE7Xu

WWE released Karrion Kross at the start of November 2021, and it didn't seem to take long for him to find work outside the company. Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that the former NXT Champion landed a lead role in an action movie, with filming to begin in 2022.

While there is not much information available about the movie, Kross did confirm he is a part of it. His wife, Scarlett, will also be in it. The two have since returned to WWE, with Triple H as the Head of Creative.

#3. Mustafa Ali's request to WWE ahead of Survivor Series 2021

Mustafa Ali wasn't at Survivor Series 2021.

Mustafa Ali was not a part of Survivor Series 2021, where he was seemingly planned to be in The Rock's 25th Anniversary Battle Royal. According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, his absence from television was because he was on paternity leave.

Ali had reportedly requested WWE for a short break a while before his third child was born. So the rumor was indeed true. However, he remained off television for a few months and even asked the company for his release, but it wasn't granted. Mustafa Ali did return in April 2022 and is a part of the RAW roster.

#2. Plan for Kevin Owens at WWE Day 1

The original WWE Championship match between Big E and Seth Rollins at Day 1 was changed multiple times before the show. The first one saw Kevin Owens get added to make it a triple threat.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that KO would get pinned in the match to allow Rollins and Big E to continue feuding. He also mentioned that Owens might not stick around in WWE after the 2022 Royal Rumble, as his contract was set to expire.

This rumor ended up being false, firstly because the former Universal Champion re-signed with the company. Also, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar were also added to the match, with The Beast Incarnate pinning Big E to win the world title at the New Year's Day event.

#1. Drew McIntyre's rumored anti-authority storyline

WWE @WWE



is NOT happy about not being included in the #BattleRoyal! LOOK OUT! @DMcIntyreWWE is NOT happy about not being included in the #BlackFriday LOOK OUT!@DMcIntyreWWE is NOT happy about not being included in the #BlackFriday #BattleRoyal! https://t.co/PNpHMpfwkd

Dave Meltzer also spoke about Drew McIntyre on Wrestling Observer Radio, with The Scottish Warrior coming off an intriguing situation on the SmackDown after Survivor Series 2021.

McIntyre was left out of the number one contender's Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal and attacked the match's participants before it began. Meltzer reported it was the start of a storyline where he would constantly get screwed out of opportunities by Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

However, the rumor didn't really come true as Drew McIntyre quickly moved into a feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss that lasted until WrestleMania. There was never much hostility between the Scotsman and the authority figures beyond that episode of SmackDown.

