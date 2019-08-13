WWE Rumor Roundup: Ziggler used 'banned word' at SummerSlam, 2 retired superstars backstage at PPV and more – 13 August 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.31K // 13 Aug 2019, 22:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All the latest WWE news in one place!

Dolph Ziggler uses banned word in SummerSlam promo

Dolph Ziggler took on Goldberg at SummerSlam and before he was squashed by the WWE Hall of Famer, the ShowOff cut a promo. While it was well-received by the WWE Universe, Vince McMahon wasn't a happy man backstage.

In the promo, Dolph said, “You are looking at the best thing at this show. You are looking at the best thing to happen to WWE. You are looking at the best damn thing that has ever happened to pro wrestling.”

The word 'pro wrestling' is reportedly on the list of banned words and thus the chairman of the company was furious backstage. Bryan Alvarez noted this on the latest edition of the WOR and said:

"Ziggler came out ranting that he's the best damn thing that has happened in pro wrestling, which by the way, is the second time this week he's dropped the words 'pro wrestling' in a promo, so maybe they've listed the ban on that word or lifted it."

To know if the ban has been lifted or if Ziggler is in trouble for using the banned word, we'll have to wait and see.

Why The Usos missed SummerSlam weekend

Jimmy Uso was banned from entering Canada because of his recent arrest according to PWInsider. They report that this was the only reason why the former tag team champions were not at the pay-per-view in Toronto.

Jimmy was arrested in July on DUI charges in Escambia County, Florida. He has been granted bail for $1,000 but is set to appear in court on 15th August.

While The Usos were not booked to have any match at SummerSlam, they were scheduled for the SummerSlam Superstore event that involved meet and greet with the WWE Universe in Toronto.

1 / 3 NEXT