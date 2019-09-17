WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Intercontinental Champion's name banned in commentary, Braun Strowman injured and more – 16 September 2019

Braun Strowman

In today's roundup, we take a look at how WWE managed to hide Luke Harper from everyone backstage, a status update on Daniel Bryan and the former Intercontinental Champion whose name is banned in commentary!

Let's kick off with some injury news coming out of Clash of Champions:

Braun Strowman injured at Clash of Champions

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins put in a double shift at WWE Clash of Champions last night and they did an excellent job in both matches. The duo lost their tag-team titles to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at the start of the show and ended with Rollins retaining his Universal title against Braun.

Rumours now suggest that Strowman got injured during the WWE Universal title match. The Monster Among Men got busted open during the match and suffered a facial injury.

He was also seen favoring his knee during the match after he hit his splash from the top rope. The extent of the injury is unknown as of this moment.

Chris Jericho's name banned in commentary?

The Miz took on Shinsuke Nakamura at Clash of Champions last night with an eye to win the Intercontinental Championship for a record-equalling 9th time! However, he ended up on the losing side and remains on 8 reigns right now.

Rumours spread that the commentators were banned from mentioning Chris Jericho's name as he's the one who holds the record for most reigns as Intercontinental Champion. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that it did not make sense for WWE to take such a decision, saying:

“The one thing I thought was funny was when I mean not funny but because it was expected is, they were pushing that if Miz won that he would tie the record for most Intercontinental Championships of all time but they could not say Chris Jericho holds the record. It’s kind of like (if you can’t say it why bother saying it), especially the key why since he didn’t win. Like if he won, if he was going to win you can say that but the fact that he isn’t going to win and you can’t say Chris Jericho’s name why bring it up? It doesn’t even make any sense to bring it up.”

