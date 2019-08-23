WWE Rumor Roundup: Several main roster stars moving to NXT, Current champion was close to leaving and more – 22 August 2019

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

In today's roundup, we take a look at CM Punk's agents pitching an idea for him to work with WWE, Braun Strowman's 45-minute meeting with Vince McMahon, the shocking news about 205 Live and more!

But first, we begin with Roman Reigns revealing he was jealous of Seth Rollins and why several stars might be moving to NXT soon.

Roman Reigns says he was jealous of Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns is on the cover of WWE 2K20, and he shares it with Becky Lynch. The Big Dog has now revealed that he was waiting for the opportunity to feature on the cover for some time.

He has even gone on to say that he was jealous of Seth Rollins ever since he made the cover of WWE 2K18. While it might have looked like Reigns would make the 2K19 cover, AJ Styles stole the show, and WWE made him the face of the game last year.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Reigns said:

“This means a lot, and it's something I've been chasing. When I saw Seth [Rollins] on the cover and the commercial that he did, I'm not going to lie—I was so happy for him—but it was so cool that it did make me envious. To be a part of this process and see this one come to life, it's pretty neat. This is one of those things as a WWE superstar, you want to have this opportunity, you want to be on the cover.”

“As a gamer myself, being on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside 'The Man' Becky Lynch and joining the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena is a huge career and personal milestone for me.”

Several main roster stars moving to NXT

Sean Ross Sapp is reporting on Fightful Select that WWE are set to send a few main roster stars to NXT soon. The move is in connection with the yellow brand moving to the USA Network from Wednesday, September 18.

The show, which is currently a one-hour taped show, is set to become a 2-hour long live show on the USA Network.

