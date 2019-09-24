WWE Rumor Roundup: New contracts offered to two Superstars, EC3 wins title at Live Event and more – 23rd September 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup – 23rd September 2019

In today's roundup, we take a look at the major changes coming to RAW and SmackDown next week and also the return of a former WWE Universal champion next month!

But before that, let's look at the headline makers of the day:

WWE renew efforts to keep The Revival by offering new contracts

WWE have offered new contracts to The Revival according to Fightful Select. However, Sean Ross Sapp also reports that the duo is yet to sign the new deals.

It is a well-known fact right now that The Revival asked for their release in January 2019. However, WWE did not grant it to them and have been constantly making contract offers to try and keep them in the company.

The tag-team's contracts expire in 2020 and they are reluctant to sign new deals. They have been given a couple of pushes for the RAW and SmackDown Live tag-titles and have won both of them but the situation hasn't changed.

One thing that has changed is The Revival's mood. Widespread reports suggested that they were unhappy with the tag division and their roles in the company and that was the reason they asked for their release.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported recently that they were happier now than they were before. He said: “From what I’ve been told, they definitely raised concerns about the tag division. Changes have been made since and they are happier going forward with WWE now than they were.”

EC3 wins 24/7 title at Live Event; Loses it straight away!

EC3 has been without a storyline in the main roster ever since he got called up from NXT. He has been running around with a crowd of Superstars chasing R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship but never really got hold of it for long.

The former NXT star has now won the 24/7 title 3 times in as many days and lost it straight away. His 24/7 title reign count has increased to 4 and he is now on par with Elias but has held the title for less than a day, all reigns combined!

R-Truth regains the 24/7 from EC3 title with the assist from Gable, WHo IS UNREAl #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/Jfco9Kr9sS — KP | Was @ G1... (@archaicbro) September 20, 2019

He first won it at the house show in Quezon City, Philippines on 20th September, then in Shanghai, China on 21st September and finally on 22nd September at a Live Event in Honolulu! He was pinnned straight away by R-Truth who is now in his 19th reign as the 24/7 champion!

