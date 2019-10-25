WWE Rumor Roundup: Surprise new rivalry for Roman Reigns, backstage update on CM Punk's return and more – 24th October 2019

Roman Reigns and CM Punk

In today's roundup, we take a look a the RAW Superstar who got arrested this week, Liv Morgan's new look, and Jim Ross hitting back at Seth Rollins!

In case you missed the biggest news of the day, Finn Balor turned heel on NXT last night. The former WWE Universal champion attacked Johnny Gargano and helped the Undisputed Era beat-up Tommaso Ciampa.

Without further ado, let's kick things off with the two big headline makers of the day:

Surprise new rivalry for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan seemed set to happen last month but that surprisingly changed. The Big Dog instead teamed up with The Planet's Champion to face Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

Now Cagesideseats report that Reigns is set to be involved in a feud with King Corbin for the next couple of months. Their report reads:

As you’d expect from what we’ve seen on-screen and future house show bookings, it looks like Roman Reigns and King Corbin will be working a program together for the next couple months.

CM Punk's WWE return is a call away?

CM Punk revealed this week that he was open to returning to pro-wrestling and spoke about the 'contract offer' made by AEW again. Now, Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue has a very exciting update on a possible return to WWE for Punk.

Colohue's source informed him that Vince sees the potential to make money with the former WWE Champion's return to the company. He also added that Vince is open to the idea of working with Punk again and just needs to make a phone call to get things done.

However, all three men involved (Vince McMahon, Triple H and CM Punk) are proud men and one of them has to get the ball rolling. One source said: “Vince and Hunter, they’re proud men. Punk is a proud man. Somebody’s got to get over that and go first and it’s not going to be Vince.”

