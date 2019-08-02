WWE Rumor Roundup: WWE Legend returning for SummerSlam, Roman Reigns' mystery attacker revealed - 2nd August 2019

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 2.08K // 02 Aug 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam is shaping up to be a solid PPV right now

Welcome to our daily edition of the rumor round up where we put together all the biggest stories from the dirt sheets in one convenient location. The Undertaker was the most talked-about name today as speculation regarding his new contract with the WWE has been the biggest highlight.

That, and many more exciting details from the rumor mills regarding SummerSlam, the brand split and CM Punk's status have been included in today's round-up.

So let's get down to business.

#1. Fresh SummerSlam feuds, the identity of Roman Reigns' attacked

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler has already been discussed extensively for SummerSlam, but that is not the only surprising contest that could make the biggest card of the summer.

WWE has planned a few other matches for the show that would certainly catch the fans off guard.

The most newsworthy bout that has been doing the rounds is Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE plans on introducing Daniel Bryan as The Big Dog's mystery attacker.

Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn is another match that is being touted to feature on the SummerSlam card. Drew Gulak is expected to put the Cruiserweight title on the line against Oney Lorcan. Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander could also be involved in a singles match.

The Women's Tag Team titles could be an 8-woman tag team match featuring the champions, The IIconics, against Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, The Kabuki Warriors and Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose. As expected, WWE has also lined up a few segments and angles featuring the 24/7 Championship.

Meanwhile, some rumours suggest Reigns will be taking on Samoa Joe at SummerSlam and the feud with Daniel Bryan will begin after the SummerSlam pay-per-view is done.

1 / 5 NEXT