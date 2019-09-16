WWE Rumor Roundup: 3-time US Champion to finally return, Batista offered chance to end retirement for surprising match - 15th September

Big weekend, big rumors!

Welcome once again to our daily rumour roundup. It's Clash of Champions weekend and there was a ton of speculation regarding the PPV and what to expect in its aftermath.

WWE has reportedly lined up a brand new feud for Seth Rollins after the PPV, a programme that looks great on paper.

There were also updates regarding the WWE futures of two absent Superstars. While one is not wanted anymore, the other is expected to return soon to TV.

Batista has made it to today's roundup as the retired Superstar was called out for a match by a wrestler outside the WWE. A controversial former WWE Superstar also revealed how Vince McMahon is behind the scenes during a recent interview. WWE may have also dropped a spoiler on a big RAW Superstar moving to SmackDown.

Without wasting any more time, here is today's roundup:

#1. Updates on Rusev and Luke Harper; Vince McMahon didn't like Luke Harper's recent match

During the mailbag section of the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about the current statuses of Rusev and Luke Harper.

Meltzer said that it all depends on Vince whether he wants to use the aforementioned Superstars or not. He did mention that 3-time United States Champion Rusev should be back soon from his hiatus but the same can't be expected of Harper.

Vince McMahon has no intention to use Harper, and the former Intercontinental Champion is expected to see out his contract and leave the company in April next year.

It was also additionally reported that McMahon wasn't a big fan of Harper's match against Dominik Dijakovic at the Worlds Collide event.

"That's up to Vince. I mean, I think Rusev will come back and I think unless they change their tune, that Harper will not come back. I mean if they decide they don't want to lose him, I don't know what it is, but all these guys that wanted to leave, like Gallows and Anderson, The Revival, Sasha Banks is another one, all these people, Vince really pushed them hard and he's trying to keep them from wanting to go. They're trying to make them happy.

"And Luke Harper, they just aren't using him. I mean Vince made the decision after WrestleMania that he's just not going to use the guy. He didn't like his match with Dijakovic, which is funny because it was a really good match but Vince just didn't like it. Then he wrestled EC3 and Vince said whatever, so I would say the odds are pretty good that Luke Harper doesn't come back and whenever his contract is up he goes elsewhere and he'll have offers."

Rusev has been on the sidelines since the Super Showdown event in June and has kept the fans on their toes with multiple appearance changes of late.

As for Harper, the former Intercontinental Champion asked for his release earlier this year but will only be allowed to leave once his contract expires next year.

