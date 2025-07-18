WWE Rumor Roundup: 32-year-old megastar still expected to appear at SummerSlam 2025 , Huge backstage reaction after CM Punk pins 27-year-old star (18th July)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you all the latest news and backstage talk from the sports entertainment juggernaut. We have four major stories for you.One involves a 32-year-old megastar who is still expected to appear at SummerSlam after a lot of silence, a huge backstage reaction to a man who CM Punk recently pinned, a major SummerSlam match seemingly being canceled, as well as future plans for Jacob Fatu following his United States Championship loss.Let's get right into it:#4. Cardi B's SummerSlam 2025 status after WWE's silence(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)Cardi B was announced as the host of WWE SummerSlam 2025, and was even in the initial promotional video where she (and Bianca Belair) revealed that it would be a two-night event for the first time ever.Since then, WWE has been silent about her appearance. However, a report from Fightful Select has revealed that the 32-year-old music megastar is still confirmed to be hosting the event.She will likely be there in different stages throughout the show, but mainly in the beginning. Given the ties she has built with Bianca Belair over the promotional video, one can only imagine that they will also cross paths in some capacity at the biggest party of the summer.#3. The backstage reaction to Bron Breakker after his incredible Gauntlet Match performance on RAWMen's Gauntlet matches on RAW and SmackDown usually feature an iron man who stands out but doesn't necessarily win. On the 14th July episode of Monday Night RAW, the 27-year-old Bron Breakker was that guy as he lasted the entirety of the match, which was 35 minutes.In that duration, he took out names like Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, before CM Punk took advantage of his spot as the last man to hit the GTS and secure his place at SummerSlam 2025.Bron Breakker will not be heading into SummerSlam as the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Champion, but that doesn't mean he isn't being noticed. A report from Fightful Select has revealed that Bron Breakker received a ton of praise for his incredible performance on WWE RAW.The future is bright for the son of Rick Steiner.#2. Travis Scott's seemingly canceled SummerSlam plansFrom WrestleMania XLI (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)Travis Scott was positioned in a huge way on WWE television on the road to WrestleMania 41. It was his interference that directly led to John Cena becoming the one and only 17-time World Champion. But despite rumors surfacing over the months over a potential match featuring the rapper, there has been radio silence about any future involvement.According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Travis Scott was supposed to be at WWE SummerSlam, but he was pulled for reasons unknown.&quot;I’m not gonna sit here and tell you I know the whole story because I would be lying, but something happened with Travis Scott. Travis Scott was supposed to be in a match at SummerSlam.&quot; (H/T - WrestleTalk)There is some speculation that Triple H and WWE have given up on Travis Scott. You can read about three signs that prove this over here, including a line by Triple H that may have taken a dig at the rapper. He praised Jelly Roll and Bad Bunny and took a very subtle shot at other celebrities who don't take wrestling as seriously as they claim they would.#1. WWE is set to give Jacob Fatu an &quot;elite level&quot; pushJacob Fatu seems to be on a vertical upward trajectory in WWE, and there are very few stars who fans can look at and believe that they are most certainly main eventers. Fatu is one of those rare stars, and a new report only backs this sentiment up.On WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that the sports entertainment juggernaut is going all guns blazing behind Jacob Fatu. This is more than just a television push. They stated that there are plans to have city-specific merchandise for Jacob Fatu, which is normally something reserved for only elite-level talent.They further stated that now that he is a babyface, he will be promoted in public appearances, which is a huge sign of confidence in terms of how they view him. Fatu is still going after Solo Sikoa, who strengthened his ranks with the return of the &quot;Infamous&quot; Tonga Loa, as well as the newcomer Talla Tonga, formerly known as Hikuleo.The numbers game isn't exactly in Fatu's favor, but one thing seems certain: he will be stepping up to bigger and better things, sooner than we might expect.