WWE Rumor Roundup: 43-year-old top star expected to miss WrestleMania 41, Rey Fenix's first feud to be against former US Champion? (4th April, 2025)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. Today we will bring you all the major reports from the past 24 hours in the world of The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

This article will cover rumors and reports about a Grand Slam Champion missing WrestleMania, Rey Fenix's first major feud upon his SmackDown debut, a huge threat to the WrestleMania 41 card, as well as a crucial update on which matches will be on which night of The Show of Shows. So without going much further, let's jump right in:

#4. Unfortunate news on Asuka's WrestleMania 41 status

Grand Slam Champion Asuka has seemingly done it all, but more challenges await her as she sits on the sidelines. The Empress of Tomorrow has been, as some say, "chronically online" with her frequency of posts on X (fka Twitter) and Instagram. So, what is her WrestleMania status?

It was reported on Fightful Select that while there were discussions of a potential WrestleMania 41 match for Asuka, those talks came to an abrupt halt, and her name hasn't been mentioned in the plans ever since. The report went on to state that, as of now, Asuka isn't cleared for in-ring competition, which means that she's likely to miss WrestleMania 41.

#3. Rey Fenix's reported first feud on SmackDown

While many thought that WWE was simply waiting for Rey Fenix to sign so he could join his brother Penta as a part of The Lucha Bros, SmackDown told a different story. It was revealed that Fenix will be on the blue brand, which means that the plan is for him to likely be a singles star for the foreseeable future.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that Rey Fenix's first major feud in WWE could be against former United States Champion Andrade.

This doesn't specify if Fenix will directly feud with Andrade, or if there's a story building up to it. It's going to be interesting to see how this angle plays out on SmackDown. Perhaps an Andrade heel turn could revitalize his run.

#2. An injury bug in WWE could threaten a WrestleMania 41 match

WrestleMania will emanate from Las Vegas (Picture credits: WWE.com)

Fans haven't been too thrilled with the buildup to WrestleMania 41 this year, but things might go from bad to worse if the report of an injury bug turns out to be true.

According to a report from PWNexus, there's an injury bug hitting WWE, and it could lead to one WrestleMania match getting pulled from the card:

"Injury bug hitting WWE as a WrestleMania match could be pulled due to injury to a superstar. More to come hopefully soon."

It has led to major speculation as to who could be hit with an injury. While it's not uncommon for superstars to fight through the pain until required, things may have gotten bad enough that the company is forced to cancel a WrestleMania match.

Time will tell as to who the superstar allegedly affected by this injury was.

#1. An interesting update on which matches will be on which night at WrestleMania 41

The main event of WM 41 Night 2 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

It's known that Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will headline WrestleMania 41 Night 2, while Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins will headline Night 1.

WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge recently revealed that WWE has decided on some of the matches that will be on Night 1 and Night 2. Interestingly, Jey Uso vs Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title is expected to happen on Night 1, as is the Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, and the grudge match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

On Night 2, AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul is expected to take place, along with the Women's World Championship match. While that is IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair as things stand, Rhea Ripley is expected to be added to that match.

Of course, it should be noted that things could change at any point, so this isn't the officially confirmed match order. The only thing that seems set in stone is the two main events for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

