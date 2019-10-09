WWE Rumor Roundup: 4 Superstars injured at Hell In A Cell, 2 massive changes to take place during WWE Draft and more – 8th October 2019

What do these two have planned?

In today's roundup, we take a look at the teams for the elimination match at Survivor Series, 2 massive changes in the WWE Draft and more. But first, we take a look at the biggest story of the day:

4 Superstars injured during Hell In A Cell

It's become a common thing for Superstars to get injured right after or during a pay-per-view. Sunday's Hell In A Cell was no different and reports suggest that as many as 4 stars have been legitimately injured at the PPV.

Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan, Ali and Sasha Banks are out injured as per reports. The extent of the injuries is unknown but all 4 are expected to be back in the ring in no time.

Ali burnt his stomach during his match against Randy Orton and it was clearly visible. Bryan, meanwhile, collapsed on the ramp on his way back and was holding his back. WOR have reported that he is ok.

Talking about Sasha Banks' injury on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that she has not told anyone about her condition. He also added that it is being kept a secret backstage as well, with a concussion being ruled out. He said:

When I asked if it was serious, it was like it was unknown. So, it’s unknown. And whatever it is, it’s not something she wants out, so we don’t know yet. I mean it probably will get out. I was told that she’s saying that it’s not a concussion. Because obviously whenever something like this happens my first thing is, because what injuries get covered up the most in WWE? It’s women concussions. For whatever reason, you know how that goes. That’s always the case whenever there’s like this mysterious thing it always comes out a couple of weeks later as a concussion, I was told in this case, it’s not but perhaps, who knows. That’s all I know.

Meltzer also spoke about The Fiend's injury, saying:

Bray is hurt but it’s not serious. He wasn’t cleared, although he did do a run-in. They did a Miz and Ceasro dark match after the taping ended. I guess it’s just an excuse for people to see Bray, because it’s kind of like they did the whole show

