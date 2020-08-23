Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. On Friday night, the company wrapped up its final episode of SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam and it was no ordinary edition of the show. WWE introduced the "ThunderDome" and the show kicked off with a major angle featuring RETRIBUTION, which may have also given away the identity of the leader of the faction.

There are also rumors regarding which top champion will drop their title at SummerSlam. Also, more details emerged about Renee Young's future after her departure for WWE.

Randy Orton's recent interview revealed various previously unknown details about the veteran WWE Superstar, including his admission that he can't work well with a top SmackDown star. A popular AEW star also spoke about the time when he had a meeting with WWE CEO, Vince McMahon.

That's the gist of what to expect in today's WWE Rumor Roundup. On that note, here are the top stories of the day.

#5. Sammy Guevara reveals details of his meeting with WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Sammy Guevara has been at the center of his fair share of controversy as of late, but the 27-year-old "Spanish God" is still earmarked to be a top talent with AEW. Like most wrestlers, Sammy Guevara also worked several dark matches for WWE. He even had the opportunity to meet Vince Mcmahon.

On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Sammy Guevara revealed an incredible story of how he was hell-bent on meeting Vince McMahon, and he was successful.

Guevara had done several dark matches for WWE for almost two years, and he realized that it was time to make a more prominent name for himself. Guevara felt that going up to McMahon's office would help him stand out in the eyes of management.

As the story goes, Sammy Guevara went up to McMahon's office but instead of meeting the WWE CEO, the AEW star came across Road Dogg. Guevara's ambitious attempt to interact with McMahon impressed the former DX member and he advised him to do it again some other time when he would be around.

"I had the idea that I was going to go to Vince's office. Screw it, I'm going to Vince's office and at least introduce myself. I've never met this dude, and I've been here and doing extra work for the past two years. I went up to the door. It's always crowded, and I thought it's not going to clear out. It did clear out, and I have to do this now. My heart starts racing. I knock on his door. I hear a loud, come in. I opened the door, and Vince was not there. It was some dude on the computer, and there was Road Dogg. I thought, where is Vince? Road Dog is looking at me like, what the hell is this guy doing in here? I said my name is Sammy Guevara. I've been here many times, and I came here to meet the boss man himself. Road Dogg, without saying a word, gets up out of his chair and walks up to me in front of my face and says, the balls on you kid. I like your moxie. Vince isn't here today, but I strongly recommend you do this the next time we are here."

Guevara did get lucky the next time as he was able to introduce himself to WWE's head honcho. He confidently told McMahon that he would make the business a lot of money and Vince reacted with a chuckle. While the interaction was pretty cordial, Guevara noted that nothing came out of it and once he got a preview of the WWE system during a tryout, the Inner Circle member decided that the company wasn't for him.

"The next time we were there, I was prepared for that to be my last one. I knock on the door. This time, HHH answers the door. He opened the door a little bit to show Vince, and I squeezed myself through the door. I went up to Vince and shook his hand. I did my spiel to both of them. I told them I want to let you know I'm going to make this business a lot of money. Vince chuckled and asked me my name and said it was nice to meet me. Nothing came from it. I ended up getting a tryout later that year. I don't know if that was the reason or not. I got the tryout, and it didn't work out. When I was at the tryout, I saw a bunch of things where I realized this is not where I want to be right now or maybe ever. I saw the way things were done. I realized if you are not a model or a pro football player, it's like screw you so I'm like, Nah, I don't want to be here right now." H/t WrestlingNews