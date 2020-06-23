WWE Rumor Roundup: AEW Superstar breaks silence after his distasteful comments on Sasha Banks surface online, Brock Lesnar's opponent for return match at SummerSlam; Divorce angle - 22 June 2020

Possibility of Jericho returning to WWE for one-off, AJ Styles vs Undertaker, and more!

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup for all the big stories and rumors!

Sasha Banks/Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring to you the biggest stories and rumors from the day.

On today's edition, we will take a look at what the future truly holds for The Undertaker after he apparently retired from in-ring competition. Even though The Deadman has hinted at calling it quits, there is a former WWE Champion who wants his rematch with The Undertaker.

We will also take a look at what WWE could be planning for Bobby Lashley and Lana's divorce angle, Chris Jericho on a possible WWE return and more.

So without further ado, let us dive into the biggest stories and rumors:

#5 Sammy Guevara issues apology after distasteful remarks on WWE's Sasha Banks

I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

AEW Superstar Sammy Guevara has landed himself in a soup after an old tape of him making some disgusting remarks regarding WWE Superstar Sasha Banks surfaced online.

The comments in question were made 4 years ago before Guevara had joined AEW. Even so, AEW has issued an official statement suspending Sammy from the company for the time being.

Sammy Guevara took to Twitter and issued an apology to everyone including Sasha Banks, stating that he had made a stupid and offensive remark in the past and will never forgive himself for doing so:

Multiple WWE and AEW Superstars have come out and criticized Sammy for his remarks. AEW have stated that Sammy Guevara will be made to undergo sensitivity training and his future with the company will be determined after he has done so.

