WWE Rumor Roundup: Arrest prevents Superstars from wrestling, twist in Big Cass and Enzo Amore's return story - 29th August 2019

Vince McMahon, Big Cass and Enzo Amore.

It's that time of the day again when we put together all the biggest rumors swirling around in the world of WWE.

The biggest piece of speculation going around is that WWE is interested in getting two controversial former superstars back for a major role on NXT. However, the company outright denied the rumor as per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

The increasing backstage influence of Paul Heyman regarding the promos and a particular superstar's recent presentation was also a big highlight today.

Clash of Champions is edging closer with each passing week and there are many backstage updates about the final card of the PPV.

Wondering what's happening with Lio Rush and Lars Sullivan? And what about the odd new pairing of Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn? Some reports shed light on the futures of the aforementioned superstars as well.

So let's get right into it then, shall we?

#1. WWE want Enzo Amore and Big Cass to return, or maybe they don't?

As the adage goes, all is fair in love and war and there is certainly no love lost between AEW and WWE. It's an all-out war and to win such a battle in pro wrestling, the surprise element is a necessity.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is reportedly in touch with Big Cass and Enzo Amore regarding a surprise return. The company wants to get the former Superstars back and make them the top names in NXT.

WWE has been in contact with Enzo and Cass about a surprise return to be top stars on the NXT brand. We don't know if they've accepted, but Cass really hasn't done much on the indie scene and has also made it clear he wants to get back. Enzo, who really knows. He says a lot of things but his rap career isn't exactly going anywhere and he also hasn't done much on the indie scene but hasn't walked away from wrestling either.

We don't know, but the obvious speculation is either a return on the first show or, the way Vince thinks, I could see the third show being the favorite. The crowd in Orlando live would probably go nuts if this happens, and keep in mind we only know they've been talked to, not that they've accepted, but I can also see a lot of social media negativity toward Enzo in NXT as a featured star. But it's a war and you want surprises and there just aren't that many surprises out there.

However, in what can be perceived as a twist of sorts, WWE rallied information via Pro Wrestling Sheet and shot down the report.

Even Meltzer tweeted an update saying that WWE has no interest in getting Enzo and Cass back.

WWE says no interest in Enzo & Cass at this time. So looks like that's not happening. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 29, 2019

As Tom Colohue aptly stated, things do change fast in pro wrestling.

Things change pretty fast in this business. #wwe https://t.co/b1ahtcBPVj — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 29, 2019

#2. The reason why The Usos have been out of action

The Usos' last match was a Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team titles on July 29th. It was the match in which Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows won the titles from The Revival.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have not been featured on TV for a month and there have naturally been questions regarding their status.

Dave Meltzer revealed that Jimmy Uso's most recent DUI has kept the six-time tag team champions away from the ring.

The Usos are out of action after Jimmy's most recent DUI arrest. They are expected back in a couple of weeks

