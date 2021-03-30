WWE Rumor Roundup: Superstar got released after contracting COVID-19, controversial idea for Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black sends cryptic message - 29th March 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE for you. With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, WWE is in full swing to make the event a ginormous success.

Multiple matches have been added to the card and the two-night event of WrestleMania 37 is looking stacked. One of the biggest matches that is taking place on the show is Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre. In today's edition, we will take a look at a very interesting possibility for that match.

We will also take a look at the backstage details of Andrade's recent release, among other interesting updates. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the stories from today:

#5 Details on Andrade's release from WWE

Recently released WWE Superstar Andrade spoke to Lucha Libre Online and gave details about his release from WWE. The former US Champion revealed that he was given his release by the company after he had contracted COVID-19. Although, he stated that nobody at the time knew that he tested positive.

''About 15 days ago, two things happened. When I asked for my release, it was on a Monday. The following day, I had things with the company and I got COVID and my girlfriend also tested positive. No one knows about this. I got COVID and after I got it. On Sunday, [roughly a week] after getting COVID, I got a call and they gave me the release. It was what I wanted." (H/T Fightful)

Andrade had been unhappy in WWE for quite some time as he wasn't being used. El Idolo was last seen on WWE TV in October last year and wasn't used since the WWE Draft took place. In fact, Andrade was one of the few superstars who did not get drafted.

