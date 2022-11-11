WWE Rumor Roundup - Backstage heat on former world champion, Bray Wyatt wants 40-year-old star to return, Idea for top name to win one of the world titles

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, we've got a packed lineup of stories emanating from the dirt sheets.

A former world champion's recent tweets seem to have landed him in hot water backstage, as he has reportedly received some heat from locker room members and the WWE management. Elsewhere, Bray Wyatt is looking to work with a few former talents as he wants Triple H to get back two released superstars.

The latest rumor roundup ends with details of a 'convoluted idea' for Roman Reigns to drop one of his world titles. On that note, here are the day's trending rumors:

#1. Braun Strowman has backstage heat in WWE over controversial tweets

The Monster of all Monsters picked up his biggest win since returning to WWE when he defeated Omos at Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman took to Twitter after his match and fired shots at the high-flying wrestlers in the business by calling them "floppy floppers," amongst several other jibes.

Many prominent talents from the wrestling fraternity have spoken out against Strowman's comments, and it seems like the former Universal Champion has also gotten the wrong kind of attention within WWE.

Fightful reported that while the 39-year-old star has been on "his best behavior" since being re-signed, 'social media Braun' has not had the same track record. It was noted that WWE officials were keeping tabs on Strowman's statements on Twitter, with one person admitting that the SmackDown superstar took an 'immature approach.'

Strowman's current predicament isn't going to turn into an on-screen storyline. Still, he might eventually get ribbed on TV, or his comments could be mentioned on commentary during a future show, as noted by Fightful.

An unnamed wrestler also shared his thoughts and felt Strowman should have never made the tweets. Braun didn't come up in the wrestling industry like many others, as he was a former Strongman before stepping into the squared circle. It was added that Strowman might not understand why many wrestlers prefer an aerial move-set due to his background.

Braun Strowman is one of the most discussed names on the internet right now, and it isn't just because of his questionable remarks about other types of wrestling performers.

Fans have also been talking about a legendary star's massive shot at Braun from AEW Dynamite, you can check out all the reactions right here.

#2. Bray Wyatt is interested in working with two former WWE stars

It's been over a month since Bray Wyatt showed up at Extreme Rules and began another storyline that is arguably moving a little slowly on TV.

Almost every fan and pundit anticipates Bray to unveil his 'Wyatt 6' faction, and he might have two familiar faces in mind as potential members. As reported by WrestleVotes, former superstars Erick Rowan and Bo Dallas could soon be brought back by Triple H.

It was stated that Triple H would have no issues getting Rowan and Dallas back if Bray Wyatt was also eager to work with them again.

"There's people that Bray likes and people he wants to work with. Bo Dallas is one of them and so is Erick Rowan. If Erick wants to come back, I'm sure they'd allow that, if Bray also wanted it."

Bo Dallas, Bray's real-life brother, was released from WWE in April 2021 after a 13-year stint with the company. The 40-year-old Erick Rowan himself spent nine years in WWE before his exit in April 2020.

While Rowan has made a few appearances for AEW in recent times, Bo has stayed away from the ring and focused on other avenues in his life.

#3. Drew McIntyre could have won one of Roman Reigns' world titles

Roman Reigns continues to break records with each passing day as he recently crossed another massive milestone with the Universal title. The Tribal Chief won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 and has since held on to both belts, collectively known as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Many predicted Roman's historic reign to end at Clash at the Castle, but Solo Sikoa's distraction helped the champion successfully retain his title against Drew McIntyre.

WrestleVotes revealed that an idea was pitched back then for McIntyre to capture either the WWE or Universal Championship. The proposed plan was for Austin Theory to cash in the Money in the Bank contract, with him going after just one of the two belts.

Reigns and McIntyre's championship match would have then become a Triple Threat with one title on the line. Here's what was revealed about the seemingly complicated pitch:

"The only thing they could think of was with Austin Theory. He was going to somehow make it known that he was only cashing in for one of the belts. Therefore, it became a triple threat, and Tyson Fury stopped him like he did, and Drew would then would take one of the titles."

Would you have liked to see the creative plan come to fruition? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes