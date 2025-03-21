WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage reason why Austin Theory was squashed in 30 seconds, Major AEW name to attend the Hall of Fame? (21st March, 2025)

Welcome to the 21st March edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, we fill you in with the latest tidbits and rumblings from the world of the sports entertainment giant.

Today, there are some juicy stories such as the backstage reason why Austin Theory lost to Jey Uso in half a minute on RAW, the attempt to get a major signed AEW name to attend the 2025 Hall of Fame, Brock Lesnar's reported response when asked directly about a return, as well as massive return plans for Money in the Bank 2025.

Let's jump right into it:

#4. The backstage reason why Austin Theory got squashed in 30 seconds on RAW

Nobody knew if this was supposed to be a crossbody or spear (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE fans seemed to feel a collective sense of sympathy for Austin Theory, whose downfall since the summer of 2022 hasn't stopped. He reached new lows on RAW when he was squashed by Jey Uso via a crossbody that looked like it was supposed to be a spear.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes, and TC reported on how John Cena inadvertently had a role to play in Austin Theory's 30-second squash match.

According to the report, Cena's segment with Cody Rhodes was originally scheduled to go on for 15 minutes, but it exceeded that as the former played into the crowd's reactions to create a moment. The downside of this is that it directly led to segments of superstars like Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Maxxine Dupri, and Natalya getting cut.

It's also reportedly the reason why Austin Theory got squashed in half a minute by Jey Uso. Theory vs. Uso was reportedly scheduled to be an eight-minute match, which is certainly more respectable than what ended up happening.

#3. WWE reportedly trying very hard to get Sting to attend the Hall of Fame

One of this year's Hall of Famer inductees wants AEW's Sting to be at the ceremony, but it could prove to be difficult.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Lex Luger let the powers that be know that Sting would be his preferred choice to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame due to their history together. The report further stated that the company is trying to go above and beyond to get Sting to attend the Hall of Fame.

Naturally, the fact that he's signed to an AEW deal makes it more complicated. Ultimately, it's up to Tony Khan and Tony Khan only to decide whether The Vigilante can attend the Hall of Fame.

If news comes out that Tony Khan denied Sting, then it's likely going to do further damage to his reputation.

#2. Brock Lesnar reportedly responded to being asked about a WWE return

Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar was spotted dining in a steakhouse in Austin, Texas, where he was approached by a correspondent from RSN and asked directly about a possible return to WWE.

According to RSN, Brock Lesnar responded by simply saying, "We'll see". Of course, it's unlikely that anything will come of this, and if there is any intention to bring Brock Lesnar back at all, it's going to have to take a lot longer. Triple H stated that Brock Lesnar was back home doing 'Lesnar things', and was specifically vague about his status.

However, it seems to be a common agreement among everybody that the company is intentionally distancing itself from Lesnar after he was allegedly mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

There's a large portion of fans who would undoubtedly like to see Lesnar back, but whenever or if WWE does that, there may be immediate backlash.

#1. WWE reportedly making a huge return at Money in the Bank 2025

WWE is seemingly returning to a huge venue after just five months for Money in the Bank 2025. In early June, we'll see the 2025 Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank crowned at one of the marquee premium live events.

This year, it's going to be in the United States, and the host city is set to be Los Angeles. On the aforementioned episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes, and TC revealed that the sports entertainment juggernaut is returning to the Intuit Dome after five months for MITB 2025.

In case you forgot, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California is where the RAW on Netflix premiere took place. It's the home of the Los Angeles Clippers and proved to be a fantastic venue for wrestling.

