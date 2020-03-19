WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage reason for end of push for former Champion; AEW star calls top Superstars 'the worst world Champions'; Punk on commentary? - 18th March 2020

Backstage details regarding Brock Lesnar and former US Champion

Hall of Famer roasts former WWE Champion, and more!

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest stories from the day.

With major speculation surrounding the fate of WrestleMania, WWE is trying its best to give the fans great weekly action. Even though RAW and SmackDown have been shifted to the Performance Center where the show takes place in front of no audience, it has not hampered the performance of the Superstars involved.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Reason why Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel were not pushed

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel are two of the most talented athletes on SmackDown. However, their career has not exactly taken off in WWE. While Axel is a former Intercontinental Champion, Bo Dallas is a former NXT Champion. Both have even held gold as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Before joining the main roster, Bo Dallas was considered to be a big talent in NXT and is still remembered for his spectacular heel work as the Champion. Unfortunately for him, Arn Anderson revealed on his podcast that Vince McMahon never saw anything in him or Curtis Axel.

“He just didn’t see anything in them. Those guys are tremendous performers and I got to see them on the road every night with different opponents, and having twelve, fourteen, fifteen minutes to go out and tell a story.” (H/T: SportsKeeda)

Arn Anderson also stated that if Vince McMahon doesn't like a person or a team then it is the 'kiss of death' for them.

It only exists in his [McMahon’s] mind and he’s the boss. He makes the decisions. That’s it. When he looks at that room of creative guys, his creative team, and says, ‘Okay, I don’t like that performer or that team,’ then that’s it. That’s the kiss of death. It’s done. Boom. Over.”

1 / 5 NEXT