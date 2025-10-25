WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Bad news for Tiffany Stratton, 2-time champion ready to return after 5 years, Roman Reigns set for major match

Welcome to another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 25th October, 2025. Today, we'll cover the attack on Tiffany Stratton and the scary injury from SmackDown, Roman Reigns' return match in the coming weeks, and a two-time champion's potential return to the company.Let's get started:#5. Roman Reigns to compete in a major WWE match - ReportsRoman Reigns is no longer the face of the company, as he became a full-time performer, and The Original Tribal Chief frequently participates in multi-man matches with significant storylines. Earlier this year, the Men's Grand Slam Champion entered into a feud with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, which later involved The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.While the loss to Reed in an Australian Street Fight didn't sit well with The Original Tribal Chief, a report suggests that there's more to come. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Roman Reigns will once again team up with CM Punk and lead a team into this year's WarGames match against The Vision.#4. WWE might not change its plans for Roman Reigns' cousin - ReportsA while back, Jey Uso received negative backlash following an episode of Monday Night RAW when he punched his ticket for Utah in a World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk. Many fans desired the inclusion of new names such as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but the company made a different decision.According to Fightful Select, negative reactions on YouTube or any social media platform won't make the management change their perception or plans for the longest-reigning Tag Team Champion in the coming weeks or months. It'll be interesting to see which star leaves Salt Lake City as the new World Heavyweight Champion.#3. Titus O'Neil teases WWE returnBefore becoming an ambassador for the product, Titus O'Neil was a comedic character on the main roster under Vince McMahon's creative regime for a few years, where he also formed tag teams and a faction. The former 24/7 Champion achieved success in the tag team division when he won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Darren Young from The New Day.However, Mr. Worldwide's last match occurred in 2020 when he faced Bobby Lashley, and he hasn't competed for the Stamford-based promotion in a long time. In an appearance on TMZ's Inside The Ring, the Prime Time Player member teased a return and stated he's ready to get in the ring under the right circumstances and storyline.#2. WWE booked three title matches for Saturday Night's Main Event in UtahSaturday Night's Main Event has become a staple under Triple H's creative regime since its revival last year. The Peacock special takes place almost every 60-90 days, and superstars from WWE's main rosters are heavily featured in normal and title matches.Earlier this week, following Monday Night RAW, the Chief Content Officer confirmed two title matches for the event in Salt Lake City, as Jey Uso will face CM Punk in Utah for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at the same event.After the latest Friday Night SmackDown, The Game added a third title match to the stacked card for Salt Lake City. Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill in Utah, which will be their third title match of the year.#1. Tiffany Stratton was injured on WWE SmackDownTiffany Stratton started the year with a shocking turn when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to become the new WWE Women's Champion on Friday Night SmackDown. After a successful cash-in, she went on to conquer 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41.The Buff Barbie went on to defeat major names in the industry, such as Trish Stratus, Nia Jax, Bayley, and more, before she crossed paths with the Queen of the Ring winner, Jade Cargill. However, the 26-year-old WWE star stopped The Storm's momentum and secured a clean win over her in New Jersey.After SummerSlam 2025 in East Rutherford, Cargill didn't recover from the loss and often tried to get one up over the champion. On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Jade Cargill turned heel for the first time and attacked Tiffany Stratton. After the beatdown, she made a statement by injuring the champion's leg.While Michael Cole confirmed on commentary that Tiffany Stratton suffered an injury, the company's official account on X provided a statement confirming the reported injury. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Buff Barbie heading into Utah for her title defense.