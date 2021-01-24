WWE Rumor Roundup - Becky Lynch reaches out to fired Superstar, Massive name coming back for WrestleMania 37, Jon Moxley open to returning - 24th January 2021

Welcome back to another stacked edition of SK Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup. All roads lead to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view with several updates about WWE WrestleMania 37 also doing the rounds.

In addition to WWE's plans for the upcoming pay-per-views, we also have many stories regarding other top Superstars.

A recently released Superstar recalled Becky Lynch's thoughtful gesture after being fired from WWE.

Details about how WWE books the eliminations of the Royal Rumble have been disclosed. Jon Moxley also made a big statement regarding a possible WWE return.

We end the roundup with an update about Roman Reigns' new theme song.

#5. Becky Lynch reached out to Zelina Vega after the WWE release

Zelina Vega has a lot of respect for Becky Lynch.

Thea Trinidad, fka Zelina Vega, was unceremoniously released from her WWE contract in November 2020. Vega's WWE ouster stemmed from the controversies surrounding the company's third-party edict.

Zelina Vega has continued to stream on Twitch, and she is also active on many social media platforms. A fan recently asked the former WWE Superstar about her relationship with Becky Lynch.

Vega responded by stating that she appreciates Becky Lynch a lot as the former RAW Women's Champion was one of the many people who reached out to her following the release.

Here's what Zelina Vega posted on Instagram:

"True, she's one of the people that were really there for me after I left. I'll always appreciate her."

Becky Lynch has also been in the news of late as The Man posted a photo with her baby daughter Roux.

There are currently no updates about Becky Lynch's return, but rumors circulated not too long ago about Vince McMahon wanting to get her back in time for WrestleMania 37.

As for Zelina Vega, the former WWE Superstar is yet to find a new company, and we expect her to be back in action sooner rather than later.