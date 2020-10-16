WWE Rumor Roundup: Big condition for The Undertaker to return to the ring, Paul Heyman attacks The Rock and more - 16th October 2020

Welcome to another WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the top stories of the day. Today, we take a look at Braun Strowman revealing his next target, Drew McIntyre talking about Randy Orton, and more.

There is some backstage news on The Rock as well, but as usual, we need to get past the two headline-makers of the day. Here are the top WWE news and rumors of the day:

#5 Paul Heyman attacks former WWE Champion, The Rock

"Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I serve as special counsel to ... your reigning, defending, undisputed #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns."



Well, there you have it, straight from @HeymanHustle. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/N2SezBV3oE — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020

Paul Heyman has launched an all-out attack on The Rock in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN. The advocate of Brock Lesnar claims that The People's Champion is trying to get the celebrity rub off Roman Reigns right now.

Heyman adds that The Rock mentioning the WWE Universal Champion's name is just to keep him in the limelight. He said:

"Oh, I am sure Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sure hopes [this is leading to a match]. Let’s examine this from a realistic point of view. Roman Reigns never mentioned Dwayne Johnson’s name. Paul Heyman never mentioned Dwayne Johnson’s name. So, you can’t categorize this as the biggest star on Fox Network, let alone the biggest star on SmackDown, let alone the biggest star in WWE looking to call out a bigger star. We never mentioned Dwayne Johnson’s name. The Rock mentioned Roman Reigns’ name. The Rock called out Roman Reigns. The Rock is positioning himself to get the celebrity rub off of Roman Reigns. You know what? God bless The Rock for doing it, he’s always thinking box office." (H/T Give Me Sport)

The Rock has been teasing a match with Roman Reigns, and rumors suggest that the two could collide at WrestleMania 37. Murmurs of The Rock returning to the ring have been going around ever since WWE announced the location of WrestleMania 37.

Unfortunately for Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns has also spoken about a match against The Rock. The WWE Universal Champion has said that his dream is to be in the ring opposite of The Rock, in a recent interview.