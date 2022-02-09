WWE Rumor Roundup: Big name set to join AEW after release, Ronda Rousey behaviour issues, 'Major attraction' locked in as Shane McMahon's WrestleMania replacement

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of WWE to you. In today's edition, we will take a look at some big topics revolving around the plans for this year's WrestleMania.

We will also take a look at the fallout of Shane McMahon being let go by the company after his disastrous return at Royal Rumble. As per reports, McMahon was very vocal about his ideas and picked up arguments with Brock Lesnar over how the match should go. Not only were his ideas nixed by Vince McMahon, but he was also let go by WWE and his future plans scrapped.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the most interesting rumors:

#5 WWE in search of a big replacement for Shane McMahon

As previously reported, the company had big plans for a match between Shane McMahon and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, with McMahon being seen as a major attraction for the event.

However, with plans for Shane O'Mac being nixed, WrestleVotes reported that the company is scrambling to find another 'major attraction' to replace him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Source states the spot Shane McMahon was going to have on the WrestleMania card was to be positioned near the top. Therefore, WWE now needs a new "major attraction" matchup outside of the titles. This goes w/o saying, but the WM card is still in complete flux. It's quite amazing," WrestleVotes tweeted.

With Shane McMahon gone, there are no concrete plans for Seth Rollins either, who at one point was planned to be the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see who the company chooses to replace Shane McMahon and how they will fit into the the current plans for the Show of Shows.

