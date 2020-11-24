WWE Rumor Roundup - Big news on the Royal Rumble winner, Former Champion's career in jeopardy, Injured Superstar spotted backstage at Survivor Series - 23rd November 2020

Survivor Series is in the books, and we're back with another edition of WWE Rumor Roundup.

The latest WWE pay-per-view was a run-of-the-mill Survivor Series offering made special by The Undertaker's Final Farewell. We now have several backstage details on what happened backstage with The Undertaker at Survivor Series and what Vince McMahon told The Deadman. Could the WWE Boss call up Undertaker again for another match?

A few big names were absent at Survivor Series, and the reason behind the decision has been revealed. An update on Aleister Black's WWE status has also come to light, and the situation doesn't look good for the former NXT Champion.

WWE has also reportedly considered an innovative idea for the winner of the Royal Rumble match.

We also have some important backstage notes from Survivor Series, including the producers of all the matches and news regarding a few veterans being backstage at the show.

On that note, let's get right into today's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. WWE has discussed an interesting booking decision for the Royal Rumble winner

Royal Rumble is just around the corner, and the speculation regarding what could be in store for the pay-per-view has started to do the rounds.

Bryan Alvarez talked about a possible booking decision for the Royal Rumble on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live.

Alvarez noted that one plan that has been considered by WWE for years is to have the last two competitors before the 30th entrant to eliminate themselves. The 30th participant would then automatically be adjudged the winner. The idea has been talked about before but never executed at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The booking plan was particularly discussed a few years ago when there were doubts about Daniel Bryan's in-ring status.

"I can tell you this. They have been considering doing that finish for years. Not with anybody in particular, but I mean, it comes down, and there are two guys left, and #30 hasn't come out yet, and the last two people eliminate themselves, and then #30 saunters on down the ring and wins. And, you know, I've heard the idea before, I'm not sure if they've ever even considered actually doing it, but people there have told me the idea. That one year remember when Daniel Bryan was unable to compete, and we thought he was retired forever. I heard people suggesting it then like, well, no one can touch Bryan."

The plan can be used for either the men's or women's Royal Rumble matches; however, at this stage, it's still a decision that has not moved on from the drawing board.