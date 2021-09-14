WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar to 'pass the torch' to young superstar at WrestleMania, plan change for Big E, 3-time World champion joining AEW this month? (14th September 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors from the world of WWE. We are living in some interesting times as wrestling fans as the war between WWE and AEW continues to heat up.

With reports saying that AEW Dynamite beat RAW in the key demo of the ratings, WWE took a drastic step of making Big E the new WWE Champion in response. We will talk about Big E's WWE Championship win and many other interesting topics in today's edition.

This article will also talk about two former world champions who could be heading to AEW soon. So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the most interesting WWE rumours:

#5 Brock Lesnar to face WWE newcomer Gable Steveson at WrestleMania

An old picture of Brock Lesnar posing with WWE's latest signee, Olympic Gold Medalist @GableSteveson , has surfaced on the internet.



Do you want to see these two in a match in #WWE? pic.twitter.com/wjAdHajXVy — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 12, 2021

Brock Lesnar has been at the top of the WWE foodchain for a long time. The Beast Incarnate is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE today. There are very few men who can boast about a win over Lesnar and it is believed that the company lacks believable stars who can beat him.

However, it looks like the company has decided on who they plan on having Brock Lesnar pass the torch to. As per Dave Meltzer of The Observer, that's none other than WWE's recent signee Gable Steveson. The 21-year-old is an Olympic star and is reportedly personally close to Brock Lesnar as well.

"It's already been teased and talked about that (Brock) Lesnar would eventually wrestle him in a passing-of-the-torch type moment at a WrestleMania," said Meltzer. (H/T to F4WOnline)

Newly signed @WWE and #Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson talks about living his dream while still returning to Minnesota for his senior year. @StribSports @GableSteveson @GopherWrestling pic.twitter.com/hrSGDVwZWq — Marcus R. Fuller (@Marcus_R_Fuller) September 13, 2021

In a recent interview, Stevenson had called Lesnar his mentor and said that it is good to have a role model like him. The young superstar believes that Brock Lesnar can teach him how to become a dominant superstar, much like The Beast Incarnate himself.

