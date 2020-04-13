WWE Rumor Roundup - Carmella on report that she has coronavirus, Brock Lesnar's future, Superstar opens up on retirement - 12th April 2020

There is also some backstage heat on a very popular Superstar.

A former WWE Champion also finally addressed rumors of his retirement.

Carmella/ Paul Heyman with Brock Lesnar.

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's Daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has threatened to put a stop to WWE's ongoing operations but Vince McMahon and his troops continue to battle the odds and march forward.

WWE's efforts to put on a show have provided us with various stories worth mentioning. However, they could be without one of its biggest Superstars as reports suggest that he may not be back anytime soon.

WWE also reported its first positive COVID-19 test yesterday and there have been rumors about the identity of the employee that contracted the virus.

There could also be some backstage heat on a Superstar who is expected to have a marquee match at WrestleMania 37.

The Undertaker also broke his silence on the rumors of his retirement during a rare Instagram live video.

Let's take a look at all the stories in detail:

#5. Carmella comments on reports that she has coronavirus

Carmella was kept away from WWE TV for quite some time as she has been in quarantine due to the pandemic. She did return on the most recent episode of SmackDown, however, there have been rumors floating around that the former SmackDown Women's Champion may have tested positive for COVID-19.

That is thankfully not the case.

Carmella took to Twitter and put a stop to the speculation with the following message:

I appreciate your concern, but don’t believe everything you read on the internet. Fortunately, I’ve been healthy through all of this.

I appreciate your concern, but don’t believe everything you read on the internet. Fortunately, I’ve been healthy through all of this. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/bqNbjTzhJm — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 12, 2020

Carmella has not wrestled since the episode of SmackDown on March 6th where she teamed with Dana Brooke to take on Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.

The Princess of Staten Island was also kept off the WrestleMania card as she was in self-isolation with her boyfriend Corey Graves.

Talking about Graves, there was also a big rumor circulating about the WWE commentator...

