WWE Rumor Roundup: Company angry with Roman Reigns?; Cena gives message after Firefly Funhouse match; 11-time World Champion breaks character - 6th April 2020

Speculation on 2-time WWE Champion being out of action after WrestleMania.

Former WWE Champion breaks character, John Cena finally speaks out and more!

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the latest rumors and updates from the world of WWE.

With WrestleMania 36 finally over, the WWE Universe has been buzzing in its aftermath. From the spectacular Boneyard Match, the mind-puzzling yet unique Firefly Funhouse match to two new World Champions being crowned, the show managed to live up to the hype.

However, not only were there no fans in the audience but a lot of the top Superstars were also not part of the show. These Superstars included Roman Reigns, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

#5 Company may be upset with Roman Reigns

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns was not part of WrestleMania 36 even though he was the originally planned opponent for Goldberg at the show. Roman Reigns had pulled out of the show owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as he did not want to risk his health.

With no mention of The Big Dog at all during the WrestleMania weekend, there was speculation that the company may be miffed with Reigns for pulling out. Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON had to say:

“Maybe they’re mad at [Roman] and they have no right to be. It’s either they’re mad at him or they’re just trying to hide it as much as they can and they don’t want to deal with it.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Original plans for WrestleMania involved Reigns defeating Goldberg to win the Universal Champion, but a last-minute change of plans led to Braun Strowman getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Monster Among Men beat Goldberg to capture his first World Championship in WWE. While there is speculation that Strowman may be a transitional Champion, there is no word on when Roman Reigns may finally return to WWE.

