WWE Rumor Roundup: Company desperate for Brock Lesnar dream match; Giant Superstar to join Rollins' faction?; Riddle's bold statement on Vince McMahon - 8th June 2020

Big plans scrapped for former WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley to become Champion?

Take a look at the biggest rumors and updates from the world of WWE.

Lesnar/Matt Riddle

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest updates and rumors from the world of WWE. With NXT TakeOver: In Your House being a success, WWE is now focused toward the next big event - Backlash - which will feature Randy Orton vs Edge, as well as Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship among other big matches.

On today's edition we will talk about what the future holds for Bobby Lashley, big plans for former WWE Champion that got scrapped and SmackDown Superstar saying that Vince McMahon is a 'big fan' of his.

So without further ado, let us jump right in:

#5 WWE desperate for Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar

#TBT to 2002 ... Advocating for the Reigning Defending Undisputed @WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World @BrockLesnar. 18 years later, we're still on top. Still hold the gold. And still headed to the main event of @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/QGDX7uJXpT — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2020

Brock Lesnar is set to return to WWE for SummerSlam as per reports. While nothing is set in stone, it is more than likely that The Beast Incarnate will make his comeback around August. As per SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue, the match that is being planned for Lesnar's return is one against The Almighty Bobby Lashley.

I do know that there is a desperate need among some parts of the executive level in the WWE to get the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match coming. And as I have reported here previously, Brock Lesnar has been pencilled in for an appearance around SummerSlam, which means it is certainly possible that we are going to get that match.

Lashley will be facing Drew McIntyre at Backlash, and as we will talk about in the article, there is a strong chance that Lashley may win the WWE Championship. While Lesnar vs Lashley doesn't need a title to make it a marquee match, it might be the direction WWE choose to take.

Both Lashley and Lesnar are big men equally matched in power and both have a background in MMA thus making this match a dream match for many fans.

