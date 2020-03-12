WWE Rumor Roundup: Decision made to end big storyline, WrestleMania 36 match changed, The Undertaker - 11th March 2020

Paul Heyman and The Undertaker.

Welcome to another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Things are certainly picking up pace in the WWE as we are nearing the biggest show of the year. WrestleMania 36 is expected to be a grand event with an extensive card featuring the best talents of the roster.

While 'Mania cards are decided well in advance, WWE is still making a host of changes to this year's line-up behind the scenes.

A big angle on RAW was abruptly ended on the orders of Vince McMahon.

A WrestleMania title match has also changed backstage as the company has decided to add more Superstars to it.

We also have updates about The Undertaker's match at WrestleMania, a big new signing and the return of a former Champion to SmackDown.

There is a lot to talk about in today's edition of the roundup, so let's not waste any time and take a look at all the big stories doing the rounds.

#5. Vince McMahon ended Erick Rowan's cage storyline

WWE began the mysterious Erick Rowan storyline four months ago and the idea was simple yet effective. The plan was to build up the anticipation regarding what was inside Rowan's cage and it seemed to have been working as the former Wyatt Family member was getting decent amounts of TV time and the fans were also talking about the angle's direction.

However, after months of careful build-up, a tarantula was revealed to be inside Rowan's cage. A fake tarantula! The underwhelming revelation from last week was followed by Drew McIntyre destroying the cage altogether on this week's RAW, which signified the end of the storyline.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon reportedly decided to nix the angle abruptly last week.

I guess so. Whatever it was, Vince decreed the end of it last week, so this was the finish of that. It was stupid, might as well get it out.

What will Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman have in store for Rowan now that the cage storyline is done and dusted?

